Meet Allen Weisselberg, The Third Key Jewish Associate To Flip On Trump, tightening the legal noose around him

The Jewish Daily Forward

Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, has become the third key Jewish associate of President Trump to turn on him — tightening the legal noose around the president.

Federal prosecutors have granted immunity to Weisselberg in a probe involving hush money paid to a porn star and a Playboy model in the days leadin g up to the 2016 presidential election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Weisselberg was called to testify before a federal grand jury earlier this year, the Journal said.

Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, who arranged hush-money payments to the two women who alleged affairs with Trump, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to campaign finance violations and other charges. He said Trump directed him to arrange the payments.

David Pecker, who is also Jewish, and another exec at American Media Inc, which publishes the National Enquirer, a tabloid reportedly involved in making the payments, have also been granted immunity in the investigation, according to media reports.

The latest immunity deal raises the danger to Trump from the probe because Weisselberg is one of his most trusted and closest business associates.

Weisselberg was born in Brooklyn and attended Pace University before going to work for Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump.

Weisselberg, a low-key figure who was catapulted to CFO of the Trump Organization when Trump stepped back from day-to-day operations after the 2016 election, has given two addresses, one on Long Island and one in a Trump property on Manhattan’s upper West Side.

He appears to have been a member of a Temple Beth-El of Bellmore, a Conservative synagogue on Long Island’s south shore, based on a synagogue newsletter from 2014. He also made a donation to that synagogue in March 2018.