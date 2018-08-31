The TIPH of the iceberg: Foreign occupation of Israel

No UN Occupation Troops, “peacekeepers,” or TIPH “observers,” from Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey, should be allowed in the Land of Israel. Cancel biased TIPH’s mandate now!

ed note–an important piece in better understanding the Judaic mindset and particularly where things are headed vis a vis Trump’s proposed ‘ultimate’ peace deal and why there is this over-the-top, 24/7/365 campaign to remove him from 1600 Pennsylvania ave before he can move forward with anything substantive in that regard.

Firstly, if the name Ariel Pasko rings a bell to the readers of this site, it should, and in particular because of one piece in particular discussed here from time to time that he wrote, ‘This War is for Us’, wherein the reader is treated to a near full strength dose of just what makes the Judaic mind tick in the peculiar way that it does, a portion of which is reprinted below, to wit–

‘Of course this war against Iraq and Saddam Hussein is for us…we already knew that this war is for us – i.e., the Jews and Israel. Our sages throughout the ages have explained the Torah, telling us that everything that happens in the world is for the benefit of the Jewish People. Simply put another way, if all the world is a stage, then the Jews – and especially those in the Land of Israel – are the lead actors on the stage of history, and the goyim – the nations, i.e. the gentiles – have supporting roles, while the evil-doers are mere props and background scenery. As our tradition states, G-D – the great playwright – created the world for the sake of the Jewish People, and it is our responsibility to implement the Torah – absolute morality and the blueprint of creation – in it.’

But he certainly did not end it there, as a few years later he penned an essay entitled ‘Purim–Last Time Iraq, This Time Iran’ , calling for the mass murder of Iranians in satisfying his addiction to religious Judaic war-porn.

Now, this latest essay is important for several reasons, the first of which appears in the very opening lines of the piece, to wit–

‘Foreign occupation in the Land of Israel? It conjures up visions of the Maccabean Revolt against the Syrian Greeks, the Jewish Uprising against the Romans, and the modern Hebrew Rebellion against the British. Historically, Jews don’t take kindly to foreign occupiers in their homeland.’

The reason this is important is because what it signals is something which we discuss here often, which is the fact that while the rest of the civilized world is living in the 21st century AD, the Jews as a people are living in the 21st century BC. While the rest of the civilized world and its energy that drives it can be equated to ‘Don’t Stop Thinking about Tomorrow’ by Fleetwood Mack, for the Jews however, their ENTIRE world and world view is ‘Yesterday’ by the Beatles.

But the more important thing as it pertains to that pesky thing known as Armageddon which is barreling towards humanity like an out-of-control freight train is the general theme of Pasko’s essay, which is the absolute inadmissibility of any ‘foreign’ troops on the blessed, untainted soil of ‘redeemed’ Israel.

Although he has not yet said so per se, all can rest assured that part of Trump’s ‘ultimate’ peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians will contain some provision for American and/or Western (Roman) troops standing as a barrier between the 2 sides as ‘peacekeepers’, and although he will couch the language used in proposing this as necessary for the ‘protection’ of Israel, what those troops will really be there for is to contain Israel and prevent her from engaging in the one thing she does better than anyone else–starting wars that then lead to more ‘territorial gains’, a fancy way of saying land theft.

And since it is absolutely 666% assured that Israel plans on stealing the remainder of that ‘promised land’ between the Nile and the Euphrates rivers in exactly the fashion as her religious protocols demand, rest assured as well that the presence of US and/or Western troops will be seen in exactly the same way as were the Greeks and Romans of yesteryear, a fact to which our deranged Hebraic author alludes in the following statement, to wit–

‘No UN Occupation Troops, “peacekeepers,” or TIPH “observers,” from Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey, should be allowed in the Land of Israel.’

Now, while true that the essay is couched within the discussion of Hamas and ‘Islamist’ elements, rest assured that Israel does not fear any of the neighboring ‘Ishmaeiltes’, save possibly for Iran. Militarily, she obviously holds the upper hand as she has proven for the last 6 decades and besides that, she needs to have periodic eruptions of war in order to hold her organically-dysfunctional society together.

Western troops however, i.e. ‘Roman and Greek’ troops, are another matter altogether. Besides the fact that ‘Greek and Roman’ troops occupying the Jewish state is a replay of those events that took place thousands of years ago considered the bitterest of bile in the Judaic mouth, there is that other matter of disparity of armaments and force between the West and Judea and the Jews learned that lesson years ago and have not forgotten it.

Ariel Natan Pasko, Israel National News

Foreign occupation in the Land of Israel? It conjures up visions of the Maccabean Revolt against the Syrian Greeks, the Jewish Uprising against the Romans, and the modern Hebrew Rebellion against the British. Historically, Jews don’t take kindly to foreign occupiers in their homeland.

Since 1994, I’ve been complaining about TIPH, the Temporary International Presence in Hevron, that anti-Israel/pro-Palestinian foreign occupier watchdog group, patrolling in Israel.

Temporary? Almost twenty five years is not temporary.

Enough is enough! It’s time for the Israeli government to kick them out of the City of Abraham, Issac and Jacob. And, let’s not forget, that Hevron was also David’s capital city, for almost seven years, before Jerusalem. Hevron is the second holiest city in Judaism, after Jerusalem.

But, the threat of invasion from foreign troops or “observers,” continues…

Just recently, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has spoken about sending armed UN peacekeepers as one of four proposals, for safeguarding so-called Palestinians, that live under “Israeli occupation” in Gaza. First, let me remind you, that Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005.

He also offered an alternative, “armed forces from a group of like-minded states operating under a United Nations mandate,” (from the 47 Muslim-majority states in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, for example?). It sounds a lot like a plan for Islamic invasion of the Land of Israel, under UN/international legitimacy.

Gaza, or better, Hamastan, is occupied not by Israel, but an Islamic terrorist organization called Hamas. A parasitic group, that has fed off the misery of the Gazans since 2007.

In response to UNSG Guterres proposal, Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon said, that “the only protection the Palestinian people need is from their own leadership. The Palestinian Authority incites its people to attack Jews, and the terrorist organization Hamas uses the Gazan public as hostages and risks the lives of residents for terror,” explained Danon. “Instead of suggesting ways to protect the Palestinian people from Israel, the UN should instead hold the Palestinian leadership accountable for continually endangering its own people.”

Hamas, is a group that for over fifteen years, has indiscriminately launched rockets, mortars, and missiles, into civilian Israeli cities, towns and villages. And more recently, has flown flammable kites and exploding balloons, wantonly burning crops and starting out-of-control wildfires in Israel.

Israel has the absolute right to Jewish self-defense. If someone doesn’t like it, too bad!

We saw what happened, during the Holocaust, when Jews couldn’t defend themselves. That will never be allowed to happen again. No foreign occupier, be they so-called Palestinians, remnants of the Arab Imperialist Wars of the 7th century, or 20th century Arab colonial settlers in the Land of Israel, can take that right away.

So too, no UN Occupation Troops, “peacekeepers,” or TIPH “observers,” from Italy, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkey, should be allowed in the Land of Israel.

Think about it for a moment, Norway, the country that brought Israel the Oslo fiasco, euphemistically called the “peace process.” Switzerland, international banking center and beneficiary from Holocaust-era dormant Jewish bank accounts. And, Islamist Turkey, well what can be said about Islamist Turkey, rival to Iran for leadership in the region, and vociferously anti-Israel. These countries “observers” patrol, Hebron, the City of the Patriarchs?

In July, during a tour organized by the radical left-wing organization, Breaking the Silence, TIPH personnel visited the Jewish neighborhood of Tel Rumeida, in violation of the TIPH mandate. While there, a Swiss TIPH legal counsel was filmed hitting a young Jewish boy. Afterwards, Switzerland’s ambassador to Israel, Jean-Daniel Ruch, sent an “apology” to the Jewish community of Hevron. But, his letter started off mendaciously – “Though this was no doubt preceded by some provocation on the side of the settlers…” he wrote.

Highhanded abuse from the foreign overlords…

Some days later, MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli, Chairwoman of the Jewish Home Knesset faction, called on PM Netanyahu to remove TIPH from Israel, after another video was released. In the video, two TIPH “observers” can be seen, one puncturing the tires of a Jewish resident’s car in Hevron, while the second stands guard. The same Swiss “observer” who hit the child was involved.

Moalem-Refaeli said, “This is not the first time that their [TIPH] people have been documented working against the people of the Jewish community in Hevron, and who knows what other injustices were not recorded? Instead of serving as a factor that is supposed to calm the area, they are doing the opposite.” She called the extension of the group’s presence “absurd” and “pointless.”

In fact, TIPH was never meant to be neutral, but pro-Palestinian, read it’s mandate:

1. “to promote by their presence a feeling of security to the Palestinians of Hebron;

2. to help promote stability and an appropriate environment conducive to the enhancement of the well-being of the Palestinians of Hebron and their economic development;

3. to observe the enhancement of peace and prosperity among Palestinians;

4. to assist in the promotion and execution of projects initiated by the donor countries;

5. to encourage economic development and growth in Hebron;

6. to provide reports as set out in paragraph 7 [of the Agreement on the Temporary international Presence in the City of Hevron]; and

7. to coordinate its activities with the Israeli and Palestinian authorities.”

Even Karin Aggestam, who served with TIPH in the year 2000, admitted in her groundbreaking analysis, published in the Cambridge Review of International Affairs (2001), that TIPH is not expected to be neutral. Since its mandate is to monitor the welfare of the Palestinian residents of Hevron in recognition of “the existing asymmetry between Israelis and Palestinians. Israeli authorities and particularly Israeli settlers, who have never accepted TIPH’s presence, have frequently accused TIPH of having a Palestinian bias. The Palestinian civilian population often feel frustrated at TIPH’s practice of observing rather than actively intervening.”

Well, now we know with video evidence, that, that last statement is patently false, TIPH does actively intervene for the Arabs, as Jewish residents of Hevron have been complaining about for years.

The TIPH mandate was originally set-up under a left-wing Rabin government, it’s renewed every three months by agreement of the State of Israel, and first with the PLO, then later the Palestinian Authority.

But why would a right-wing Netanyahu-led government continue to extend their mandate?

It could easily be dissolved. It’s about time, enough is enough.

First came TIPH, they were called “observers,” and who protested? Then came armed UN troops, and they were called “peacekeepers.” Again silence. Finally, a Muslim-led internationally sanctioned expeditionary force came to invade the Land of Israel…

Time to fight back, before it’s too late. Say no to foreign occupation in the Land of Israel!