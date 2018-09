Constitutional Crisis and the Trump Presidency

A coup from within the administration threatens to enflame the president’s paranoia and further endanger American security

ed note–and, once again, for the thick-in-the-head types who still don’t get, let’s put all of this into perspective–

The guy who wrote this piece, David Frum–

–Is one of a tightly-knit gaggle of Israeli spies and assets deeply embedded within the ‘Deep State’ whose job is to steer the military might of America headlong into WWIII with the Islamic world and Russia. Frum, along with Eliot Cohen, Bill Kristol, Robert Kagan, Jennifer Rubin, Max Boot and others have been working feverishly since election season 2016 first in trying to prevent Trump’s nomination/election and now, having failed in that endeavor, are trying even more feverishly to bring him down.

They don’t care about the nice things he has said and done about/for Israel. They don’t care about his ‘Jew-rusalem’ thing. They don’t care about his bombing two empty airfields in Syria. They don’t care about his dropping the Iran deal.

What they want is war, war, and more war, and because he is unwilling to give it to them, they have decided that he has to go.

Please note that in the following piece by Frum, he is not opposed to the attempted coup against Trump, but rather the way that it all came about, in that the plotters did not come out into the open, thus preventing ‘maximum yield’ in terms of the damage that could be done to the Trump administration.

Also note, in the very FIRST sentence of Frum’s piece (as took place in the OpEd published yesterday by his NeoConservative confrere Max Boot ) that it is obvious what it is that all of these Judaic warlords and warlocks are trying to bring about with their verbal black magic–

IMPEACHMENT and replacing Trump with this guy–

–A died-in-the-wool Christian Zionist who believes that the god of Israel must get the wars and bloodshed that he demands, come hell or high water.

DAVID FRUM, The Atlantic

Impeachment is a constitutional mechanism. The Twenty-Fifth Amendment is a constitutional mechanism. Mass resignations followed by voluntary testimony to congressional committees are a constitutional mechanism. Overt defiance of presidential authority by the president’s own appointees—now that’s a constitutional crisis.

If the president’s closest advisers believe that he is morally and intellectually unfit for his high office, they have a duty to do their utmost to remove him from it, by the lawful means at hand. That duty may be risky to their careers in government or afterward. But on their first day at work, they swore an oath to defend the Constitution—and there were no “riskiness” exemptions in the text of that oath.

Further reading: Acts of sabotage against the president are perilous to the American system of government.

On Wednesday, though, a “senior official in the Trump administration” published an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times, writing:

Many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.

I would know. I am one of them.

The author of the anonymous op-ed is hoping to vindicate the reputation of like-minded senior Trump staffers. See, we only look complicit! Actually, we’re the real heroes of the story.

But what the author has just done is throw the government of the United States into even more dangerous turmoil. He or she has enflamed the paranoia of the president and empowered the president’s willfulness.

I Assessed a President’s Fitness to Serve—But I Didn’t Write an Op-Ed

What happens the next time a staffer seeks to dissuade the president from, say, purging the Justice Department to shut down Robert Mueller’s investigation? The author of the Times op-ed has explicitly told the president that those who offer such advice do not have the president’s best interests at heart and are, in fact, actively subverting his best interests as he understands them on behalf of ideas of their own.

He’ll grow more defiant, more reckless, more anti-constitutional, and more dangerous.

And those who do not quit or are not fired in the next few days will have to work even more assiduously to prove themselves loyal, obedient, and on the team. Things will be worse after this article. They will be worse because of this article.

The new Bob Woodward book set the bad precedent. The high official who thought the president so addled that he would not remember the paper he snatched off his desk? Those who thought the president stupid, ignorant, beholden to Russia—and then exited the administration to return to their comfortable, lucrative occupations? Who substituted deep-background gripe sessions with a reporter for offering detailed proof of presidential unfitness, or worse, before the House or Senate? Yes, better than the robotic servility of the public record. But only slightly.

The most extraordinary quotes from Bob Woodward’s book

What would be better?

Speak in your own name. Resign in a way that will count. Present the evidence that will justify an invocation of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, or an impeachment, or at the very least, the first necessary step toward either outcome, a Democratic Congress after the November elections.

Your service in government is valuable. Thank you for it. But it is not so indispensable that it can compensate for the continuing tenure of a president you believe to be amoral, untruthful, irrational, antidemocratic, unpatriotic, and dangerous. Previous generations of Americans have sacrificed fortunes, health, and lives to serve the country. You are asked only to tell the truth aloud and with your name attached.