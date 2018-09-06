Lest We Forget– Welcome to the Hotel California…Why Donald Trump’s anti-Neoconservative interventionism might not be enough to prevent WWIII

This being the case then, the same pack of political hyenas now circling the would-be lion king understand that Trump is just one of a much larger and more dangerous pride of powerful alphas organized around the mission of clearing the American landscape of those poachers and scavengers calling themselves the Neoconservatives. Through that afore-described ‘6th sense,’ they understand he is the proverbial tip of the iceberg indicating that something bigger and more foreboding is headed Israel’s way than simply a candidate ‘not wanting Jewish money’ or promising to take an ‘unbiased approach’ to the Israeli/Palestinian situation. His comments concerning ‘what really happened’ on 9/11 and charging that a coverup took place, to his criticism of the Zionist-wrought disasters in Iraq, Libya, Syria, etc that have destabilized the region and made it a breeding ground for terrorists, to his promise of improved relations with Russia, to his targeting of economically eviscerating trade deals and the problems associated with illegal immigration, all wrapped up in one nice, audiogenic phrase ‘Let’s Make America Great Again,’ speaks volumes about what Trump & co have in store five minutes after he has taken his oath of office on Inauguration Day, 2017.’