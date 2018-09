International artists urge boycott of Eurovision in Israel

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – More than 140 leading international artists have backed the Palestinian call to boycott next year’s Eurovision Song Contest if it is hosted by Israel. Meanwhile more evidence has emerged of Israeli manipulation of the 2018 contest, and Eurovision organizers are demanding that Israel as next year’s host guarantee freedom of expression and movement. “Eurovision 2019 should be boycotted if it is hosted by Israel while it continues its grave, decades-old violations of Palestinian human rights,” the artists state in a letter published by The Guardian on Friday. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 09/08/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.