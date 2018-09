NOW WE KNOW: ‘THE RESISTANCE’ IS THE ESTABLISHMENT – John McCain‘s funeral exposed the judaic cynicism of Anti-Trumpism.

The Washington political and media set might seem bitterly bipartisan, said the New Yorker writer, but it is also ‘more united’ in one important sense – ‘in its hatred of Donald Trump’.

A former Al Gore adviser, Carter Eskew, wrote in theWashington Post: ‘In death, John McCain is about to exact revenge on Donald Trump.’ Unwittingly revealing the Old Testament streak to the new elite religion of Hating Trump, Eskew said that as ‘McCain ascends to heaven on an updraft of praise, Trump’s political hell on Earth will burn hotter’. On why it suddenly started to rain when McCain’s coffin was brought into the Capitol, a CNN journalist said: ‘The angels were crying.’ What century is this?