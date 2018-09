‘Rise and Kill First’: NYT reporter’s book on Israeli assassinations brims with jokes about killing Arabs

SOTT – Rise and Kill First is a staggering, investigative account of dozens of Israeli killings over many decades by Ronen Bergman, a leading Israeli journalist who is a contributing writer to the New York Times Magazine.

Bergman has cultivated sources throughout the Israeli security establishment, and in creating what is often a page-turner that relates the details of one lethal operation after another, he tells his story entirely from the Israeli perspective.

As a result the book’s tone is set by the black humor of Bergman’s sources: the Israeli government killers. The author revels in their jargon – Red Page is the name for a “kill order” – and in their snuff jokes, the grisly humor that Israeli operatives employ when they describe killing Palestinians and other Arabs in their interviews with Bergman.

Here is a (long) list of those cracks. CONTINUE READING