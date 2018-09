Eric Trump’s ‘shekels’ comment draws accusations of anti-Semitism

‘Write some sensational nonsense book… Make three extra shekels’: President’s son lashes out at Bob Woodward and his White House tell-all on administration dysfunction

ed note–by all means, all yooz experts out there making up the ‘Trump is owned by Djooz’ brigade, pay absolutely no mind whatsoever to glaringly important events such as this and continue on adding your own voices to the present screeching/impeachment campaign against the President.

In all seriousness, rest assured this was not a gaffe. Like Trump’s use of the 6 pointed star in signalling that then-candidate Hillary Clinton was a crook working for Jewish gangsters and which resulted in a TSUNAMI of Judaic screeching and wailing, (and for which Trump refused to back down) likewise this was his way of signalling to people that the present organized campaign to bring down his presidency has its roots–not in Russia, not in Iran, not in Ireland, Italy, or Indonesia, but in the one country where the shekel is the equivalent of the American dollar–

ISRAEL.

Now, of course, as we receive here on a daily basis, the more one-dimensional thinkers will respond with the usual ‘But, but, but…Trump moved the US Embassy to Jew-rusalem…He says nice things about Bibi…He does nasty things to the Palestinians…’

Yes, all of that is true, and yet, despite all these gestures, ‘they’ are still out to bring him down, which begs the question in any critical thinking person’s mind–

WHY?

2 items–

1. ‘Ultimate peace deal’,

and

2. No more wars for Israel

Times of I$rael

Eric Trump called journalist Bob Woodward’s new book about the White House “sensational nonsense” that he wrote “to make three extra shekels,” drawing criticism by social media users who noted the reference to the Israeli currency can have anti-Semitic connotations.

US President Donald Trump’s son made the remarks in a Wednesday interview on “Fox & Friends.”

Woodward’s book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” depicts a White House mired in dysfunction, with aides disparaging the Republican president and working to prevent him from making disastrous decisions. The book quotes anonymous sources.

“But don’t you think people look through the fact that you can write some sensational nonsense book? CNN will definitely have you on there because they love to trash the president,” Eric Trump said.

“It will mean you sell three extra books, you make three extra shekels, at the behest of the American people, at the behest of our country and a president that’s doing a phenomenal job by every quantifiable metric,” he continued.

The modern Israeli currency is named after currency referenced in the Bible. It is also an American and Irish term slang for money, showing up in old potboilers like Mickey Spillane’s “I, The Jury”: “Generally a runner made plenty for himself, taking a chance that the dough he clipped wasn’t on the number that pulled in the shekels.”

But on some anti-Semitic corners of the web, it is often used sarcastically to refer to Jewish money or influence.

Some Twitter users were quick to criticize Trump for using the term.

“The only people who refer to being paid off as wanting ‘extra shekels’ are Israelis speaking Hebrew and anti-Semites speaking English outside Israel. Eric Trump doesn’t speak Hebrew, so you know exactly who he has been reading online,” wrote Yair Rosenberg, a senior writer at Tablet.

Jonathan Weissman, the Washington deputy editor of The New York Times, called the remark “outrageous.”

“If you want to see how the neo-Nazis use the term ‘shekels’ take a quick glance at The Daily Stormer,” he tweeted. “Eric Trump’s ‘three extra shekels’ attack on Bob Woodward is not some accident any more than Hillary Clinton’s image over a Star of David.”