Nearly 250,000 refugees return to Syria from abroad — Russian Defense Ministry

TASS – A total of 1,472,637 Syrians have been able to return home (…) 1,230,342 internally displaced persons have returned and another 242,295 Syrian refugees have come back from abroad. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 09/13/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.