Kushner–‘Punitive measures against Palestinians being done to help peace process’

US president’s son-in-law defends recent moves, says administration changing ‘false realities’ that have blocked progress

ed note–a few protocols that need to be discussed here relative to Kushner’s comments.

1. The Palestinians have been ‘punished’ long enough, and in a world where justice truly was the operating system on the hard drive of humanity, what began a century ago would never have happened.

But what the Palestinians (and in truth, the rest of the world) is facing is not the paradigm of ‘should be’ but rather ‘could be’. As Kushner is saying and as his father-in-law has stated on multiple occasions, they have to work within the parameters of this messy place known as the Hotel Reality, and the reality of it all is that the mad dog known as the Jewish state is not some inconsequential player in the game of geo-politics that heads of state can simply dismiss in the same way as they would nations such as Malta or Andorra, no offense to the inhabitants of those 2 august locales. It is armed to the teeth with hundreds of nukes (many of which have doubtless been smuggled into the capitals of every country of consequence in the world) owns the world economy, maintains a KGB grip over the media and represents the deepest part of that iceberg known as the Deep State which poses a clear and present danger to every ship of state in the world, including that of the United States.

Having said that, at the same time however, Trump, Inc understands that right now the situation in the Middle East has reached the point of critical mass and if emergency measures are not employed in cooling things off that a total meltdown will occur and not with mere inconsequential repercussions, and it is this consideration that is driving the entire ‘peace deal’ process.

HAVING SAID THAT, it needs to be understood that the posture which the Palestinians are maintaining with regards to all of this–particularly their recalcitrance over meeting with Trump’s team–although completely understandable from a ‘human’ standpoint, nevertheless is exactly what Israel wants (and is indeed bringing about through her tentacled influence within the PA) in order to make believable the narrative that it is the Palestinians–not the Jews– who do not want peace and that–once again–Israel was the one operating in ‘good faith’ and ‘if only’ the Palestinians would be more reasonable then peace could be achieved.

‘Facts are stubborn things’ as one famous man once said, and in this case, the fact of the matter is that if the Palestinians maintain the position and posture which they are now proffering as a ‘principled’ stand against what has been done to them, then the Jews will walk away with EVERYTHING, which includes murdering every single Palestinian in the region per the demented and diabolical protocols laid out within the Torah, to wit–

Times of Israel

Jared Kushner, tasked with leading the US administration’s Middle East peace efforts by his father-in-law US President Donald Trump, said Thursday that a series of recent punitive measures against the Palestinians will help, not harm, the chances for a peace deal.

Speaking on the 25th anniversary of the day that Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin shook hands on the White House lawn, sealing the Oslo Accords, Kushner said the current US administration was taking vital steps toward peace that others had failed to.

“There were too many false realities that were created — that people worship — that needed to be changed,” he said in an interview with the New York Times. “All we’re doing is dealing with things as we see them and not being scared out of doing the right thing. As a result, you have a much higher chance of actually achieving a real peace.”

Since Trump took office, Washington’s stance vis-a-vis the Palestinians has dramatically changed.

Late last year, the Palestinian Authority froze all contacts with Washington after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Since the breakdown in US-Palestinian ties, the Trump administration has redoubled efforts to both punish Palestinian leaders and twist their arm so that they return to talks with Israel.

US aid has been effectively wiped out, as has its support for the UN agency that assists three million Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA.

And on Monday, Washington ordered the closure of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s mission in the US capital — an about-face 25 years after PLO leader Arafat was welcomed at the White House.

But despite reports that the moves have pushed the Palestinian Authority to consider cutting its last ties with the US government, including crucial security cooperation, Kushner said their anger did not negate the chances of a peace deal with Israel.

“In every negotiation I’ve ever been in,” he said, echoing his father-in-law by drawing on previous experience in real estate deals, “before somebody gets to ‘yes,’ their answer is ‘no.’”

Officials close to PA President Mahmoud Abbas were quoted by Israel’s Channel 10 news this week as saying that the American measures could lead to an upsurge of violence in the region.

“Ties between the PA and Trump have deteriorated to so unprecedented a nadir” that Ramallah is considering severing all remaining contacts, the TV report said, quoting the PA officials.

“Trump has become an enemy of the Palestinian people and an enemy of peace,” the officials were quoted by Channel 10 as saying. “The American president is encouraging terror and extremism with his policies that could lead to violence in the region, which will explode in the faces of Israel and the US.”

The Trump administration has cut all aid to the Palestinians this year with the exception of some $42 million it gave them for ongoing security cooperation efforts.

According to Kushner, that money must be conditioned on cooperation from the Palestinians.

“Nobody is entitled to America’s foreign aid,” he said.

Meanwhile, while Israeli officials have praised the Trump administration’s moves, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East peace process, Jason Greenblatt, said Thursday that he is prepared for Israeli criticism of elements of its coming Middle East peace plan.

“We’re going to have to defend the plan to Israelis and Palestinians. We are ready for criticism from all sides, but we believe this is the best path forward for everyone,” Greenblatt said in an interview with Reuters.