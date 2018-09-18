Lest We Forget– Pro-Israel PAC helps raise $500,000 for embattled anti-Trump Senator Robert Menendez
Ben Chouake, NORPAC’s president said in a recent interview that the group’s backing for Menendez was typical of its support for incumbent lawmakers who are leaders in the pro-Israel cause. That discipline is traditional for pro-Israel fundraising, and the polarized times have not changed the approach, he said.
‘We follow the rules,’ no matter the party…It simplifies everything because it’s simple and straightforward. A guy like Bob Menendez gets huge support from us because he was a huge champion on our issues.’
ed note–for those a lil’ slow in the political math department, let us ‘crunch the numbers’ for you–
The news that 2 powerful Jewish billionaires–Wexner and Klarman–are throwing their financial muscle into the upcoming political race and are funding Trump’s enemies, a race that will decide whether or not Trump remains president, are doing so for the good of Israel. Both are right wing when it comes to Israel and have given their geld to Republican candidates in the past, but in this election season, we are told that they are sidelining their usual concern for Israel and instead are throwing their money behind Trump’s enemies ‘for the good of America’, when in fact the ‘rules’ as described by NORPAC’s president Ben Chouake are that Jews are to support Israel and to help those American politicians out who further Israel’s interests.
Those still not ‘getting it’, here is what it means–Klarman and Wexner are ‘following the rules’ by funding Trump’s enemies, because, despite the mirage that is put out there for reasons of public consumption, Trump is viewed as a problem for Israel.
