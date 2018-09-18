Trump Vs. Netanyahu

ed note–For those ‘not in the know’, Moshe Feiglin is one of the most rabid, violent, dangerous and influential individuals making up the ‘settler’ movement in Israel. He used to hold a seat in the Knesset and like much of his fellow travelers in the settler movement, has been inimical to Netanyahu and his ‘cautious’ approach of dealing with the Palestinians in that he has not (yet) unleashed the full fury of the IDF to murder every single non-Jew in Israel as Feiglin and his fellow feral dogs would like to see take place.

Most of the article is just the typical noise pollution and nonsense that attends all Judaic discourse, but there is a very important section in it that needs to be honed in on and analyzed for its importance to what is going on now.

1st, the title itself, where the feral Feiglin is painting a not-so-cooperative picture between Trump and Netanyahu, a contest of wills if you will, despite the nicety-nice posture the 2 leaders maintain towards each other when the mics and cameras are on.

More important than that though is the section as follows, where Feiglin describes Trump ‘forcing’ the transfer of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem upon Netanyahu ‘against his will’ and ‘forcing’ Netanyahu to end the refugee status of the Palestinians (both of which Feiglin obviously supports) and that Netanyahu did not want ‘anything to change’.

But, but, but, we’ve been told now in ear splitting decibels by all sorts of exspurts that Trump did these because he and Netanyahu are best buds, and since the Jews just LOVE Trump (as evidenced by how he is treated in the JMSM in America at any given moment on any given day) this was Trump’s way of reciprocating their affection…

In all seriousness folks, this is the reason why someone with a genuine (note that word) interest in what is going on and with a GENUINE (note that word as well) desire to understand it all is never going to get the full picture by reading some one-dimensional OpEd, complete with spelling and syntax errors cobbled together from someone who couldn’t find Palestine on a map before they got hold of a cheap computer with an internet connection. The entire process of bringing about Judea Resurrecta has at times been a very complicated and convoluted process that requires careful attention to nuanced details if it is to be understood, or has everyone forgotten that it is the motto of Israel’s murderous spy agency Mossad that ‘by way of deception, we shall make war…’

Yes, Netanyahu wanted the US Embassy transfer, but LATER, after the Palestinians had been driven out. Like their use of the ‘H’ bomb–the Holocaust–the issue of Jerusalem was the ace card which the Jews have used for half a century to drive the Palestinians into a fit of rage and thus scuttle any ‘peace talks’ while the Jews went back to the business of chewing away at Palestinian land in creating their ‘Greater Israel’ biblical dream. Now that it has been ‘taken off the table’ as a point of contention, the one road block preventing any forward momentum for Trump’s ‘peace deal’ has effectively been removed.

And it is for this reason that behind the scenes, away from the cameras and mics, just as Feiglin describes, Netanyahu did not want the embassy move to take place at this time, given that there are still millions of Palestinians that Israel needs either to kill or drive out while at the same time making it all appear as if the Jews are the innocent victims.

Yes, I know, it’s just SOOOO much easier to take the simpleton, one-dimensional approach to all of this and just say ‘Trump is owned by Djooz’, just as on 9/11 it was just SOOOO much easier to say ‘The IZLAMS DID THIS TO US CUZ’ THEY HATE US FOR OUR FREEDOMS’, but in so doing–as was clearly the case with 9/11–those who imagine themselves much better intellectually endowed then they really are and who take the road more traveled and the path of least resistance wind up becoming a tool in the hands of the enemy and only afterwards (and sometimes, not even then) do these dolts (who couldn’t find the Middle East on a map before they came by way of a cheap computer hooked up to the internet) realize what a mistake they made in accepting one-dimensional explanations for multi-dimensional conundrums.

Moshe Feiglin for the Jewish Press

Last week, I was interviewed on the radio to give my thoughts as to the failed Oslo peace agreement. The following are translated excerpts from that conversation.

Q–After all these years, we are still talking about dividing the land. What is your solution?

MF–Their goal was never peace. The architect of the Oslo Accords, Dr. Ron Pundak, explicitly admitted that in April 2014. He said the entire purpose of the Oslo Accords was to make Israel a state of all its citizens instead of a Jewish state.

Q–Yossi Beilin is telling us how wonderful things are today in Judea and Samaria. He forgot to say that since Oslo, six times as many people have been murdered here, 20 times as many have been wounded, and the Accords cost us 1.2 trillion shekels.

MF–The Negev is burning, Tel Aviv is in Hezbollah missile range, our entire country is on its knees before a terror organization, and all of that is in the merit of the wonderful Oslo Accords.

Q-We wanted to ask you how you see the U.S. government’s decision to cut 200 million dollars in aid to the Palestinians.

MF–What is happening with Trump is amazing. Just as the U.S. president forced the transfer of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem upon Netanyahu him against his will, now he is forcing him to end the Arab refugee status.

Q-I don’t understand why Netanyahu doesn’t want it.

MF–Israel’s government has no strategy. Israel’s Right has never had any strategy. And so Netanyahu does not want any change. Finally, an American president is looking at reality the way it is, and solving the problem.

Now let us look at what is happening in Gaza. After World War II and Israel’s War of Independence, there were 50 million refugees in the world. The only refugees left of all those millions of refugees are the so-called Palestinian refugees.

Q–How do you explain that?

MF–It’s simple. The world, particularly the “Israel-loving” Europeans, decided to perpetuate their refugee status and allow them to bequeath this status from one generation to the next. There is no other example of this in the world. To this end, a special agency for Palestinian refugees, called UNRWA, was formed. Now the U.S. president has come and said, “This is the end of the story. You are not refugees.”

Q–So where are you going to send them?

MF–Over the recent month of Ramadan, Egypt opened the Rafah Crossing with Gaza for a few hours, and look what happened. Tons of people left Gaza for Europe via Alexandria. The EU must accept them because they have refugee status. That happened in the space of a few hours. What is amazing is that the solution Zehut has been talking about for years is happening without us.

Q–What is the solution?

MF–Reality is going to triumph. The Venezuelan solution will triumph. There is going to be hunger in Gaza because they live from U.S. aid. As soon as the crossing will be opened, they will leave and all will be well.