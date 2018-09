Norway And The Destruction Of Libya

RT – Norway had provided six F-16 fighter jets during the air campaign. According to the report, these jets flew 596 strike missions between March and July 2011, dropping 588 bombs on Libyan targets. This amounts to about 10 percent of all coalition strikes against Libya that year. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

