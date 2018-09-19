Syrian army forces find Israeli-made medicine in Jewhadist field hospital in Quneitra

Israeli-made medicine and medical supplies in a field hospital belonging to foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants in the country’s strategic southwestern province of Quneitra. PRESS TV – Syrian government forces have uncovered a considerable amount ofin the country’s strategic southwestern province of Quneitra.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency, SANA, that army soldiers made the discovery in the village of Bariqa on Wednesday as they were combing the area for hidden ordinance and improvised explosive devices, which Takfiri militants had planted there.

The report added that the hospital had modern CT scan, X-ray medical imaging machines, laboratory equipment and a pharmacy containing various types of antibiotics, vaccines and painkillers.

It is said that the medical facility was equipped with central heating and its rooms were fitted with modern beds.

A brand-new and modern British ambulance in addition to a number of cars was also parked in the hospital courtyard, which militants apparently used to transfer their injured fellows to the site.

On August 23, Syrian government forces found a field hospital used by members of theJabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, filled with Israeli-made medical equipment in al-Rafid village of Quneitra province.

Syrian army soldiers discovered a field hospital used by Jabhat Fateh al-Sham terrorists at the Quneitra Crossing and in close proximity to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on July 27.

It had an operating room with adequate Israeli-made medical devices, laboratory equipment and a warehouse where large quantities of Israeli- and Jordanian-made medicine were being kept.

This picture, provided by Syria’s official news agency SANA, shows a field hospital belonging to foreign-backed Takfiri militants, which Syrian government forces discovered in Bariqa village, southwestern Syria, on September 19, 2018.

There were also medical products manufactured by a number of Persian Gulf littoral states, particularly the United Arab Emirates, in the warehouse.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups wreaking havoc in the country.

ED-NOTE – for further reading: