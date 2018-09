California Governor’s Veiled Threat To Trump: “Something’s Got To Happen To This Guy”

“something’s got to happen to this guy.” CONTINUE READING ZERO HEDGE – California governor Jerry Brown recently spoke a veiled threat to president Donald Trump. Brown is dissatisfied with Trump’s stance on the often altered “science” of “climate change” and said, Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 09/21/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.