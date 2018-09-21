Netanyahu: ‘Learning the BIBLE is Secret to our People’s Renewal’

BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, held a public Bible study session at their official residence, last night. The evening was held in the memory of Shmuel (Samuel) Ben Arzi – a Hebrew teacher and a Tanach (Bible) scholar.

Israel’s first prime minister David Ben-Gurion was so impressed with Ben Arzi’s knowledge that he invited him to take part in the first Bible study session held at the prime minister’s residence. Netanyahu expressed his pride at being able to continue to host such an event, especially in Ben Arzi’s memory.

“Everybody who knew Shmuel was impressed from the depth of light that shone forth from his eyes and from the warmth that emanated from his personality,” said Netanyahu. “In principle, the strength of his faith in the permanence of Israel, the Torah of Israel, in the Tanach and a love for the land of Israel,” he added.

The subject of the study session was “Cyclicality in the spirit of time, nature and history.” Netanyahu remarked that when he and his wife, Sara, recently traveled to Lithuania, they were aware of the rich Jewish life that once thrived there but is now no more. He added that to go as the prime minister of Israel and to see the admiration for the country that he represents, is an especially moving expression of the rebirth and regeneration of the Jewish people.

“That renewal is our secret to life – and learning Tanach is the highest expression of that,” said the prime minister.