New Billboards In Oklahoma: ‘God Loves Those Who Have Abortions
Near Oklahoma City, where Christianity runs strong, eight new billboards have been plastered with messages about abortion that are patently insane. Statements on the billboards include “People of faith love those who have abortions” and “God loves those who have abortions,” according to Tulsaworld.com.
The messages emanate from the pro-abortion group Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice; the billboards include the pro-abortion group’s website. The website states:
In nearly every major faith tradition there are circumstances when abortion is an accepted and respected choice. There are even times when it is a mandate. When individuals seek to universally end or limit abortion rights for all women based on a particular understanding of God, faith, or religion, others suffer. Just as some faithful may choose not to end a pregnancy based on an understanding of faith and God, others may choose abortion consistent with the teachings of faith and under the guidance of a loving relationship with God.
The intersection of faith and abortion in Oklahoma is powerful and deserves to be examined in a more honest and inclusive way than what we have witnessed in recent local debate. Anti-choice folks do not represent the only faith perspective on abortion, in fact far from it. In short, we believe you can support abortion rights because of your faith, not in spite of it.
