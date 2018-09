Nutty Netty–The Jewish State will use all its might if war is ‘forced’ upon us

Netanyahu says Israel hoping to prevent break major conflict – but adds IDF prepared to use all of its might if war becomes inevitable.

Ed note–Even before its inception, the Jewish state has never ‘feared’ or eschewed conflict in any manner, for indeed, the entire basis upon which the Judaic identity is foundationed, whether it be the individual or the nation, is one of ceaseless, relentless war against the outside world. From the moment that a penniless nomad named Abram started hearing voices in his head telling him he and his future DNA were ‘chosen’ to be a ‘light amongst the nations’ and was told that ‘the nation that will not bow down to thee will be utterly destroyed’, and accompanied with religious justification on the part of these ‘chosen’ to invade, steal, dispossess, murder, and to engage in every other form of criminality designated to be such by any civilized standards, the battle of Armageddon has been playing out, at times quietly and at other times very loudly.

Having said that, no one should make the mistake of thinking that Netanyahu and his cousins are in any way inimical to war. Indeed, given the inherently vampiric character and appetite of the entire Judaic personality and paradigm–again, both at the individual and collective level–without the shedding of innocent Gentile blood the whole thing just falls apart in the same way that a drug addict is able to maintain his/her composure while the poison of his/her choosing is flowing in his/her veins but then who goes through withdrawal symptoms resembling epileptic seizures when the high begins its descent to planet earth and there is nothing available to ‘reinvigorate’ and re-intoxicate the spell and the trance.

And while those ‘in the know’ certainly entertain a great deal of worry and concern for those condemned by virtue of their proximity to suffer the brunt of the impending violence on the part of Judea Inc–meaning of course the Palestinians, Syrians, Iranians, and all other ‘Ishmaelites’ and ‘Amalekites’ in the region–what must be remembered is that the Jews as a people neither cultivate nor sustain ANY affections for any people of the non-Hebraic pedigree, and as much as they constitutionally detest those aforementioned Ishmaelites and Amalekites, they detest with even more venom and vengeance the Greeks and Romans of the past whose great great grandchildren today–the West–have subjected the ‘chosen’ to the humiliation of military defeat and political/civilizational superiority for 2,000 years.

In other words, ladies and Gentile-men, it is indeed we, the West, who are sitting atop Ground Zero, and therefore when Nutty Netty talks in thinky-veiled gangsterese about the Jewish state using ‘all its might’, what he is really doing is threatening the leaders of the West with nuclear annihilation as payback for the past ‘sins’ of our Greek and Roman forefathers.

Israel National News

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War Wednesday, saying that Israel would continue to work towards preventing the outbreak of another major conflict in the region, while adding that the IDF would not hesitate to use its “full force” if war does break out.

During the ceremony at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl military cemetery, Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s commitment to preserving peace.

“We must exert every possible effort to prevent war,” said Netanyahu, but added that “if we are forced into a war, we will use our full force against those who seek our destruction.”

“Those who seek to destroy us,” Netanyahu continued, “are mostly in the Middle East, in particular Iran, which openly calls for the destruction of Israel. It is our obligation to protect ourselves from this danger. And we shall continue to [protect ourselves].”

Earlier this week, Israeli fighter jets bombed a weapons development center in northern Syria, reportedly maintained by the Assad regime, with Iranian assistance.

Despite the airstrike, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah claimed that the terror group already possessed “precision missiles”, warning Israel to “watch out”.

“People who were outside the conflict with Israel are now part of it; Israel is afraid of any war, they understand that the war against us will have many ramifications in the region,” he added