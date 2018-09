FLASHBACK – Meet the spies injecting Israeli propaganda into your news feed

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – The Seventh Eye explained that this propaganda was “meant to influence readers to support a campaign Israel is waging against its critics.” As well as Yediot, the ministry also bought faux journalism aiming to enlist support from a global audience, including from the Times of Israel and The Jerusalem Post. The 2016 Erdan diary aligns with this, listing an 18 July “meeting with the editor of The Jerusalem Post newspaper, Yaakov Katz.” The entry does not record the subject of the meeting. The paid articles were part of a wider strategic affairs ministry campaign, which included a $740,000 budget “to promote content on social media and search engines, including Google, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram,” The Seventh Eye reported. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

