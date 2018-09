Trump explicitly backs two-state solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict

In the clearest expression yet of the White House’s support for an independent Palestinian state, Trump said he wants to unveil peace plan within 3 months.

ed note–and there you have it, ladies and Gentile-men, the animating energy that has driven Judea, Inc for 2 years now in doing everything possible (short of a bullet, as of this moment) in stopping Trump dead in his tracks–no pun intended–from moving forward even an inch with any peace deal that creates and recognizes a Palestinian state, which the Jews consider heretical, blasphemous and an ‘existential threat’ to the long-range plans which the Torah lays out in clear, black and white language. Mueller, Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen, Russia Gate, Impeachment, Kavanaugh, etc, etc, etc, this is what it all boils down to–Trump’s proposed Palestinian State.

Remember, if he were as much ‘owned by the Jews’ as so many experts maintain, he would not be focusing so much energy on this particular issue but instead would be doing as his ‘masters’ demand by committing American military might towards destroying Iran and driving Russia out of the Middle East. The fact that he has done neither and that he finds himself the target of intense NeoCon wrath should be an indicator to even the most one-dimensional ‘analyst’ that there is more going on with all of this than is apparent on the mere superficial level.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he wanted a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the clearest expression yet of his administration’s support for such an outcome.

The Trump administration has in the past said it would support a two-state solution if both sides agreed to it.

Trump, in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations, also said he wanted to unveil a peace plan in the next two to three months.

“I like a two-state solution. That’s what I think works best … That’s my feeling,” said Trump, who is attending the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

Netanyahu has said that any future Palestinian state must be demilitarized and must recognize Israel as the state of the Jewish people — conditions that Palestinians say show he is not sincere about peacemaking.

The United States’ Arab allies are strong proponents of a two state solution.

“I really believe something will happen. They say it’s the toughest of all deals,” Trump said.

He added that Israel will have to do something good for the other side without elaborating.

Doubts have mounted over whether Trump’s administration can secure what he has called the “ultimate deal” since December, when the president recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and then moved the U.S. Embassy there.

“It is a dream of mine to get that done prior to the end of my first term,” Trump said of an agreement on the conflict.

Jerusalem is one of the major issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Both sides claim it as a capital.

Trump’s move outraged the Palestinians, who have since boycotted Washington’s peace efforts, led by Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

The Palestinians want to establish a state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem. Israel captured those territories in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally. Israel regards all of the city as its eternal and indivisible capital.