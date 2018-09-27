Trump’s support for ‘two-state solution’ draws ire from right-wing in Israel

Bennett vows no state as long as Jewish Home party remains in government

ed note–again, and particularly all the experts out there who think they know a thing or two about the complicated and oftentimes convoluted nature of politics involving Israel because they happen to belong to a few facebook groups, consider and gauge the reaction on the part of the right wing to Trump’s announcement, and in particular Bennett, who said that under no circumstances would there ever be a Palestinian state because the existence of such a state would be a ‘disaster for Israel’.

And just what would make the existence of a Palestinian state such a ‘disaster’ for Israel?

Its military might?

All can rest assured that any Palestinian state would be whittled down to possessing nothing more than a moderate and modest police force. The bulk of any true military might would be there from a 3rd party, more than likely the Americans.

No, it would be a ‘disaster’ for Israel for several reasons–

1. The Jewish state can only exist in an environment of constant tension and turmoil. The moment that the bombs stop falling, the bullets stop flying, the wailing sound of warning sirens comes to a screeching halt and the Jews of Israel are then free to do what they do best when they coagulate in large numbers–kvetch, complain and argue amongst themselves–marks the day that the entire ‘Jewish state’ experiment starts falling apart.

2. Remember that one of the central reasons behind the creation of Judea Resurrecta was the erasing of those events taking place in the 1st Century AD with Jerusalem’s destruction and the re-naming of the area ‘Syria Palestina’ by the conquering Romans, an event considered by Jewry as the greatest tragedy ever to befall the Jewish people. Therefore, any remnant, remainder or reminder of any entity bearing any version of the word ‘Palestina’ in it would denude the entire Judea, Resurrecta operation of any spiritual/philosophical/mystical mumbo jumbo/hocus pocus that has been used in driving the entire Messianic project. Just as Jesus warned that Jerusalem would be reduced to rubble by the Romans, not ‘one stone being left upon another’, likewise the great, great grandchildren of yesterdays Zealots and Sicarri who fought and lost to the Romans intend to bring about the very same thing, not ‘one stone being left upon another’ of Syria Palestina, not only in reversing what the Romans did, but as well, a refutation, castigation and condemnation of the warnings left by Jesus Christ, the one man (outside of the Roman General Titus) singularly hated more than any other by the Jews.

Also keep in mind that doubtless–and despite the appearances of Bennett and Nutty Netty being at odds with each other at times–Bennett’s statement was coordinated with Netanyahu ahead of time, and by ‘ahead of time’ what we mean is BEFORE Netanyahu even left Israel for the UN. All can rest assured that as Trump was speaking about his support for the 2-state solution in front of the cameras that Netanyahu could do nothing more than appear to be unvexed by it, despite the fact that all along what he was saying within the confines of his cranium was ‘Impeachment or assassination? Impeachment or assassination? Impeachment or assassination?’

Times of Israel

US President Donald Trump’s surprise backing for the two-state solution drew opposition from the Israeli right on Wednesday, as well as support from left-wing groups that are more often seen criticizing the Trump administration.

Trump said Wednesday that he favors the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, indicated it will be at the heart of his administration’s peace plan, and insisted the Palestinians were eager to come to the negotiating table.

“I like the two-state solution,” Trump told reporters at a press gaggle with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York. “That’s what I think works best. I don’t even have to speak to anybody, that’s my feeling.”

The comments appeared to mark a shift in favor of the two-state option for the US president, who in February 2017, at his first bilateral meeting with Netanyahu at the White House, sounded skeptical about establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

“I’m looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like,” the US president said at a press conference at the time. “I can live with either one.”

Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett hit back at Trump’s Wednesday statement.

“The president of the United States is a true friend of Israel. However, it must be emphasized that as long as the Jewish Home party is part of Israel’s government, there will not be a Palestinian state, which would be a disaster for Israel ,” he said on Twitter.

Asked by reporters about Bennett’s tweet, Netanyahu said: “I promise that there won’t be a Palestinian state that will be a disaster for the State of Israel.”

A spokesman for Jewish Home party, asked if the party would remain in a government that was negotiating toward a two-state solution, made a noncommittal statement.

“We have never had a problem with negotiations and discussions,” the spokesman said. “Yet we will not allow the government to act in any way toward the establishment of a Palestinian state. A Palestinian state constitutes a moral danger and security threat to Israel, and to the stability of the whole region.”

On the Israeli left, which has been critical of the US president, Trump’s Wednesday comments were met with full-throated support.

The dovish advocacy group Peace Now said it hoped Trump’s affirmation of his preference for two states would encourage the Palestinians to stop “evading negotiations.”

“Earlier this month, we heard from [PA President] Mahmoud Abbas about the inconsistencies in the American attitude toward diplomatic moves in the region. We hope that President Trump’s remarks today, and his acceptance of the only realistic solution to the conflict, will put an end to the rumors [to the contrary] and to the evasion of negotiations,” the group said.

Asked by reporters Wednesday when his administration would present its long-awaited peace plan, Trump said he expected it to be unveiled within two to four months.

“I want a plan that’s solid, understood by both sides, really semi-agreed by both sides before we present. I would say two-three-four months,” Trump said.

“I think a lot of progress has been made. I think Israel wants to do something. I think Palestinians want to do something. It will start moving pretty soon, pretty rapidly,” he said.

Trump characterized a peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians as “a dream of mine,” saying he hopes “to be able to get that done prior to the end of my first term. We’ll do other things in my second term.”

He also insisted repeatedly that the Palestinians, who have boycotted his administration since he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, will return to the negotiating table.

Washington responded to the Palestinian boycott in recent months by steadily slashing hundreds of millions of dollars in annual aid to the Palestinians and to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

“We were paying them $500 million a year. Now we pay nothing a year. For years we were abused by the Palestinian leadership,” he charged. “That’s stopped. [The money] will come back. They will be coming back to the table, and they want to.”

Asked point-blank if he believed the Palestinians would join talks with Israel, he said, “Absolutely. One hundred percent.”