Iranian Ambassador to the UN Gholamali Khoshroo–‘Netanyahu driven by liar DNA’
ed note–Bravo, Mr. Ambassador, but let’s tell the rest of the ‘back story’ involved in all of this–
‘Liar DNA’ is not something that is particular to just Netanyahu. Yes, he is a liar par excellence, which is why he has attained the power and prestige that he has, but the ugly truth of the matter which very few are willing to acknowledge and discuss is that ‘Liar DNA’ is encoded within every individual who is a follower or acolyte of Judaism. It is no coincidence that Netanyahu appeared before the world body and once again lied through his teeth in accordance with his ‘Liar DNA’ just a mere few days after Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Judaic year on which Jews are REQUIRED to recite the Kol Nidre which is the promise–to both their violent ‘god’ Yahweh as well as to each other–to incorporate dishonesty, duplicity, deception and plain old LYING in all the upcoming year’s actions, activities and transactions.
And yet, in what was a very perplexing and even disturbing development just a week or so ago, Iran’s Foreign Minister wished all Jews around the world a ‘Happy Yom Kippur’, again, the holiest day in the Judaic year where Jews avow to each other to obey that ‘Liar DNA’ that runs through their spiritual veins like a raging, rain-swollen river.
Perhaps it was Jesus Christ who said it best in describing the ‘Liar DNA’ that seems to be as intrinsic to Jews as good food and beautiful women are to Italians–
‘You are of your father, the devil, who was a murderer from the beginning and the father of lies…When he lies, he speaks his native tongue’…
Or perhaps, dare we say, it is best said right here on a regular basis in a cheeky, easy-to-remember rhyme–
‘Fish swim, birds fly, and Jews lie’
Haaretz
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations strongly denounced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday for making allegations against Tehran at the UN General Assembly.
During his speech Thursday, Netanyahu presented maps and photos of what he claimed was a secret nuclear weapons storage site in Tehran disguised as a rug-cleaning business and challenged UN inspectors to examine it.
Iranian Ambassador to the UN Gholamali Khoshroo called Netanyahu a “showman” and said that “presenting images of Google Street View is part of Netanyahu’s liar DNA.” Khoshroo added that Netanyahu has “ethno-religious fantasies comparable to those of ISIS” and described Israel as “the enemy of democracy in the Middle East.”
Responding to Khoshroo, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Dannon accused Iran of trying to divert attention from its “engines of terror.”
According to Dannon, “lies and manipulation will not change the truth, and instead of attacking the Israeli prime minister, who revealed facts, the Iranian government owes the international community and the Iranian people an explanation.”
Earlier Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejected Netanyahu’s claims as “baseless and ridiculous,” the Isna news agency reported.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi added that the only recognized supervisory body for nuclear facilties was the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which had in certified Iran’s nuclear programme as peaceful 12 times in the past three years.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also ridiculed Netanyahu’s presentation.
“No arts & craft show will ever obfuscate that Israel is only regime in our region with a *secret* and *undeclared* nuclear weapons program – including an *actual atomic arsenal*,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Time for Israel to fess up and open its illegal nuclear weapons program to international inspectors,” he said.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
This entry was posted on 09/29/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Lee R. Blum on 09/29/2018 - 9:34
The most truthful statement ever made here.. (and benji neta yuhoo is the best example of that FACT), zios lie, they always have, and they always will.. And the very reason that someday God will flush each and every one of them ALL back into the sewers of Hell…