Iranian Ambassador to the UN Gholamali Khoshroo–‘Netanyahu driven by liar DNA’

Haaretz

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations strongly denounced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday for making allegations against Tehran at the UN General Assembly.

During his speech Thursday, Netanyahu presented maps and photos of what he claimed was a secret nuclear weapons storage site in Tehran disguised as a rug-cleaning business and challenged UN inspectors to examine it.

Iranian Ambassador to the UN Gholamali Khoshroo called Netanyahu a “showman” and said that “presenting images of Google Street View is part of Netanyahu’s liar DNA.” Khoshroo added that Netanyahu has “ethno-religious fantasies comparable to those of ISIS” and described Israel as “the enemy of democracy in the Middle East.”

Responding to Khoshroo, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Dannon accused Iran of trying to divert attention from its “engines of terror.”

According to Dannon, “lies and manipulation will not change the truth, and instead of attacking the Israeli prime minister, who revealed facts, the Iranian government owes the international community and the Iranian people an explanation.”

Earlier Friday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry rejected Netanyahu’s claims as “baseless and ridiculous,” the Isna news agency reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi added that the only recognized supervisory body for nuclear facilties was the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which had in certified Iran’s nuclear programme as peaceful 12 times in the past three years.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also ridiculed Netanyahu’s presentation.

“No arts & craft show will ever obfuscate that Israel is only regime in our region with a *secret* and *undeclared* nuclear weapons program – including an *actual atomic arsenal*,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Time for Israel to fess up and open its illegal nuclear weapons program to international inspectors,” he said.