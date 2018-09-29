Netanyahu says Russian sale of S-300 missiles to Syria ‘irresponsible’
ed note–again, please consider the Judaic mindset covering all spectra of Judaic thought processes at work here–
‘We are GAAAAWD’S chosen people and we can murder anyone we want in getting what we covet and anyone who f***** with us or tries to impede us in our God-given right to steal and murder whoever we want is an anti-Shemite who deserves all the death and destruction that is coming their way.’
It is this mindset that has been/is/always will be the electrical current driving all Judaic thought processes and behavior, whether in the ‘Jewish state’ as it exists in the Middle East, the ‘Jewish state’ as it exists in the banking systems of the West or the ‘Jewish state’ as it exists in Hollywood and the JMSM. Covet, steal, murder, lie, cover-up, then cry ‘persecution’ and ‘anti-Shemitism’ when the inevitable blowback occurs, and it has been this way ever since the days of a penniless nomad named Abraham selling his wife Sarah into prostitution to Egypt’s Pharaoh so that he himself would be ‘well-treated’.
It is not just a ‘Zionism’ problem and anyone who tells you differently is either a fool, a liar, or both. Everywhere it has gone, through every time period in history and in every geographical location, the reaction to the Judaic paradigm has always been the same–an autonomic, automatic rejection of the hostile, invading virus and the body’s attempt to protect itself from death and destruction. Now, thousands of years too late, the virus has made its way to the central nervous system of the body politic and there seems to be nothing that can be done in stopping it from what it must do according to the program that has been written into its DNA from the beginning–destroy and devour, even as various world leaders try and deal with it in the half-measured way they can at this, the 59th minute of the eleventh hour.
Times of Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized Russia’s decision to provide advanced anti-aircraft systems to Syria as “irresponsible,” but said Israel was committed to continued deconfliction with Moscow in its military operations in the region.
Speaking to CNN in New York after the annual UN General Assembly, Netanyahu said that he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month after Syrian forces responding to an Israeli airstrike mistakenly shot down a Russian military reconnaissance plane, killing all 15 people on board.
Netanyahu said he told Putin, “Let’s continue this deconfliction, but at the same time, I told him very respectfully and very clearly that Israel will do, will continue to do what it has to do to defend itself.”
He said both sides wanted to avoid a military clash in Syria, noting that the many militaries and other groups operating in the region were making it “very crowded over there in this tiny space.
“Through this mess, we’ve been able for three years to avoid any clash between … between Russian and Israeli forces,” he said. “I think there’s a desire on both our part and Russia’s part to…. avoid a clash.”
On Friday, Russia began supplying the S-300 air-defense system to Syria despite Israeli protests.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the deliveries had started during a UN press conference. He said the anti-aircraft system “will be devoted to ensure 100 percent safety and security of our men in Syria.”
Lavrov’s announcement came in the wake of the downing of the Russian plane.
The Russian defense ministry also announced it would begin jamming radars of military planes striking targets in Syria from off the coast of the Mediterranean.
Russian electronic warfare equipment intended to disrupt airstrikes has already arrived in Syria, according to Russian media reports. According to the Moscow-based Izvestia daily newspaper, the electronic warfare equipment arrived at Hmeimim Air Base near Latakia on Monday, aboard Il-76 transport aircraft. Without detailing exactly what was sent, the sources noted that the systems were intended to disrupt airborne radar, aircraft communication and controls and satellite navigation systems used in attack jets, drones and guided munitions.
Both Israel and the United States have protested the decision to supply Syria with the S-300, which could complicate ongoing Israeli efforts to prevent Iran deepening its military presence in Syria and to thwart the transfer of weapons in Syria to Hezbollah.
Israel has vowed to continue its operations. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week, Netanyahu said after meeting US President Donald Trump that the US president gave him various unspecified guarantees regarding Israel’s freedom of operation in Syria. “I received what I asked for. I came with specific points and I got them,” he told reporters.
Israel has carried our hundreds of attacks against Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria over the last several years, with fighter jets going nearly unchallenged by the country’s air defenses — though an F-16 was downed by a Syrian anti-aircraft missile in February in what the IDF later said was the result of a professional error by the pilots.
Jerusalem has vowed to prevent Lebanon-based Hezbollah or Iranian proxy militias in Syria from obtaining advance weapons that could threaten the Jewish state and has worked to keep Iran from gaining a foothold in Syria that can be used to attack Israel.
Russia, which is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, has maintained a deconfliction hotline with Israel, allowing the Jewish state to carry out the attacks as long as it was informed beforehand.
The future of that program has been under a cloud since the September 17 incident, which occurred as four Israeli fighter jets conducted an airstrike on the weapons warehouse near the coastal city of Latakia, which the IDF said was intended to provide weapons to the Hezbollah terror group and other Iranian proxies.
Moscow has accused Israel of using the IL-20 spy plane as a shield after the attack, rejecting Israel’s claims that poorly trained Syrian air defense operators are to blame for the deaths of 15 Russian servicemen aboard the aircraft.
Israel denies this, and insists it also notified the Russians 12 minutes before the attack — while Moscow has said it was given only a minute’s notice.
Israeli fighter pilots have trained for years to evade S-300 air defense missiles. Earlier this year Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman downplayed Israeli concerns over Russia’s purported plans to install the system in Syria.
“One thing needs to be clear: If someone shoots at our planes, we will destroy them. It doesn’t matter if it’s an S-300 or an S-700,” he said.
#1 by son of the almighty on 09/29/2018 - 9:34
You ruin your commentary by attacking Abraham, twisting your jewish reality to claim he was a ‘jew’. That’s utterly ridiculous and a jewish talking point. Why do you believe a tribe of liars and parrot their lies ?? I know because you are a closet ‘jew’. Sound about right Glenn ?? mbw
ed note–I am often asked by those ‘not in the know’ why I mention from time to time the lunacy known as ‘Christian Identity’–a cult religion that posits the notion that white people are actually the ‘chosen people’ as described in the Torah (Old Testament) and that everyone else ‘not white’ descend from the ‘seed of the serpent’ as described–once again, in the Torah or Old Testament. Christian Identity is a modern day offshoot of what was once known as ‘British Israelism’, a clever and cunning scheme devised by Menasseh Ben Israel to allow the Jews to return to England after their expulsion under the guise that the British were one of the ‘lost tribes’ and that Brits and Jews shared common ancestry and DNA.
I even heard one pastor standing right in front of me, with his pasty white face and blue eyes state that the white people of Europe were the ‘real semites’, despite the fact that he would more than likely burst into flames if he were to spend even 5 minutes in the heat and sun of the Middle East.
Please note that what was referenced in the article vis a vis Abraham is there in black and white for everyone to see for themselves–Abraham did indeed–as described in plain biblical language, sell his wife Sarah into prostitution to Egypt’s pharoah so that he would be ‘well treated’. Also,within the very same book–Genesis, to be exact, we read in plain language how Abraham began hearing voices in his head telling him to slay his only son and burn his body on an altar as a sacrifice to the Hebrew ‘god’, yahweh.
Does our deluded and deranged Christian Identity-ite ‘son of the almighty’ (note the narcissism that is part of the cult code of Christian Identity) debate that in fact this is exactly what is described in the Old Testament which he loves as much as his own skin, literally?
Perish the thought, dear reader.
In typical Christian Identity MO, instead, he accuses yours truly, a life-long, devout follower of Jesus Christ and someone with TRUE semitic blood from various parts of the Middle East, of being a ‘closet Jew’, a common slur which CI adherents commonly throw around in order to try and gain the upper hand in a conversation they are losing.
The good news is that the larger part of those making up the CI cult are in general uneducated, underemployed and don’t have many children, which means that their ‘footprint’ and influence on the larger gears driving important political events is the equivalent of a mouse cutting the cheese after eating some of it.
The bad news however is that they are as stupid as stupid gets and therefore can always be counted on to inject themselves into an otherwise intelligent, productive conversation and steer it off course with one of their inane comments such as the one left by ‘son of the almighty’ and given the ease and availability of the internet these days, unfortunately they are not going to go the way of the dinosaur anytime soon.
#2 by Lee R. Blum on 09/29/2018 - 9:34
it really is time to flush nutty-yuhoo back into the sewers where he festered-up from out of his father’s ass…
#3 by robken on 09/29/2018 - 9:34
Syria has the right to defend itself against Israeli aggression… If Israel is the cause of WWIII Israel will be the first country to be glass… Message to all Israeli’s change your leadership immediately, if not for the world for Israel.
#4 by son of my parents on 09/29/2018 - 9:34
I too have dealt with the Identity types and must sadly agree with the ed note comments. Although many of them are truly the salt of the earth and as sweet as peach pie, at the same time an examination of what the nuts and bolts of what they believe betrays an undercurrent of absolute irrationality that can only work in the enemy’s favor, and what’s worse is the fact that, just as the ed note indicated, the entire idea behind identity-ism came from a shifty Jew trying to get his people re-admitted back into England after they had been kicked out, for the one millionth time throughout their history.