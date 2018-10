Netanyahu At Odds With Trump Over Two-State Solution

ed note–time for some ‘simple math’ again, ladies and Gentile-men, and especially for all those out there who–despite the mountain of evidence indicating the contrary, nevertheless–continue to mindlessly chirp that ‘Bibi’ and Trump are joined at the hip, that Trump was ushered effortlessly into the WH by the most well-organized/powerful ‘special interests’ in the United States–the Jewish Lobby–and that Trump is for all intents and purposes nothing but a figurehead and a drone put there to carry out the will of the Jews and especially the demands of King Bibi.

Why the pushback by Netanyahu? If the prevailing theory on the part of the ‘Trump is owned by Djooz’ brigade is correct, Trump has only brought forth the 2 state solution–which Bibi has stated now and in years past he will absolutely not allow–under the direction of, permission for and with the prior collusion of those very same interests–Netanyahu and Likud–who now are ‘at odds’ with it.

You mean maybe, just maybe, there is more to all of this and that Trump is not as much ‘owned by Djooz’ as all the ekspurts maintain with dogmatic rigidity?

So, since obviously we are faced with a dilly of a pickle in terms of reconciling the blanket explanation that various ekspurts have asserted as to the who, what, where, when, why and how of the Trump presidency and its relationship with organized Jewish interests against all the drama we are seeing as of late–including all the talk of impeachment–here’s a theory–

All Trump’s gestures towards Israel and all the kissing up he has done have been ‘necessary evils’ that he viewed (correctly) had to be done in order to push forward his attempt at avoiding WWIII. In much the same way as Michael Corleone in his face to face meeting with Jewish gangster Hyman Roth in the 2nd Godfather movie praised Roth as a ‘great man’ and submitted himself like a son to a father saying, ‘there is much I can learn from you’ in order to win Roth’s trust and thus gain the upper hand against him later, likewise, all Trump’s gestures towards Netanyahu and the rest of the Armaggedonistas making up Likud have served as the lubrication for the ‘peace deal’ machinery that Trump intends to use like a water cannon on a 5 alarm inferno that threatens to burn down the entire world.

Yes, yes, I know–

–Because, after all, Trump is a seekrit Joo whose real name is ‘Drumpf’, his daughter is a Joo and Trump has said nice things about Israel and Netanyahu, the same man with whom he now finds himself ‘at odds’ over the ‘ultimate peace deal’.

Indeed, it is so much easier and so much more emotionally satisfying for one to simply stick with one-dimensional explanations that the ‘Amen’ crowd loves to hear rather than to get one’s hands dirty and exhaust oneself by digging deeper until the right answer is found, but in the end if the gold of truth is to only be found by digging 6 feet rather than just a mere 6 inches, then what point is there in the time and energy spent in attaining nothing through half measures whose only reward is dirt?

President Trump’s administration has begun pressing Israel to embrace the idea of a Palestinian state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is insisting on something less.

Netanyahu spoke with NPR after Trump spoke in favor of a two-state solution while visiting the United Nations last week. (To be precise, Trump welcomed a two-state solution, or a one-state solution in which Palestinians are absorbed into Israel: “If they do a single, if they do a double, I’m OK with it if they’re both happy.”) In the NPR interview, Israel’s leader pushed for neither.

Netanyahu said Israel must remain in complete control of security, whether Palestinians claim a state or not.

“My view of a potential agreement is that the Palestinians have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us,” Netanyahu tells NPR’s Steve Inskeep in an exclusive interview for Morning Edition. “The key power that must, must not be in their hands is the question of security. … I don’t want them either as citizens of Israel or subjects of Israel.”

The Israeli leader says he would prefer Palestinians receive “basically all the powers of sovereignty, or nearly all the powers, but not the ones of security.” This option, he says, would give Israel overriding power of security, but let the Palestinians “govern their lives in a more complete way,” with their own parliament, government and tax system.

He believes this potential solution is the most realistic approach and “the best arrangement” for both parties.

Last week, President Trump said he supports a two-state solution, making it the first time he has publicly voiced his stance on a Palestinian state. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas responded in agreement with Trump, saying the path to peace requires a two-state solution.

Netanyahu, however, tells NPR he has made it clear for several years that any Palestinian government could not have full control of security.

Despite Trump’s comments, Netanyahu says the relationship between the U.S. and Israel continues to be “a very powerful bond.” He doesn’t view his close friendship with Trump as a risk to the historic bipartisan support for Israel in the United States.

He gives Trump credit for his “tremendous service to our common security,” specifically when it comes to the Iran nuclear deal.

“We can have disagreements and yet have a basic agreement about the importance of our alliance,” he said. “I don’t have a disagreement with President Trump on Iran.”

In May, Netanyahu praised Trump for his “courageous leadership” in pulling out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, something Israel had been fighting against since its formation. Netanyahu again commended Trump for standing up for Israel during the U.N. General Assembly meeting last week, when the Trump administration announced it would cut all funding to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency in Palestine. The agency helps fund schools and clinics in the West Bank and Gaza — as well as Jordan, Syria and Lebanon — for more than 5 million Palestinian refugees.

As for bipartisan support in the U.S., Netanyahu believes that both Republican and Democratic leaders understand Israel’s dedication to “a robust, open, free democracy.”

“We value America’s support from all sides,” Netanyahu said.