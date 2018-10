Russia will monitor air traffic in Israel, Saudi Arabia, Europe from Syria

ed note–just in case there were any lingering doubts as to whether or not the Russians are really as serious as they claim vis a vis maintaining their presence in the Middle East, as well as how quickly and easily all of this could get out of control if the elements bent upon getting WWIII started prove successful in their efforts, which include seeing the VERY Christian Zionist VP picture above installed in place of the present occupant who has signaled that he is not on board with any new wars for Zion’s sake.

The advanced defence and surveillance systems which Russia intends to send to Syria will be able to monitor flight movements in Israel, Saudi Arabia and Europe, media reports said.

“We will know not only that someone has entered the airspace in this region, but also that somewhere a plane is only operating on the runway, be it in Israel or Saudi Arabia or even in Europe,” Vladimir Mikheyev, first deputy director of government-owned Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies, told Russia’s Tass news agency

“Systems capable of combating precision weapons-guided bombs and missiles … will be added to the conventional radar protection systems,” he added.

Mikheyev pointed out that Moscow is planning to strengthen its own defence systems which could include the instalment of aerosol smokescreens which make airplanes invisible to missiles.

Russia is to send its S-300 defence system to Syria after President Bashar Al-Assad’s air force accidently downed a Russian plane killing all 15 personnel aboard during an Israeli attack on the Syrian territories.