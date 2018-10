First ‘presidential alert’ set for Wednesday afternoon

ed note–no one should underestimate the significance of this development and likely why it is being dusted off at this time and put to possible use.

Besides the obvious–which is that we have now entered a period of EXTREME (and that is putting it mildly) political instability where anything and everything could happen necessitating the government’s ability to personally contact each and every cellphone holder in the nation, thus bypassing all the avenues of mass communication currently in the hands of organized Jewish interests, there is also the other angle in all of this to consider, which is Trump’s threat to those Jewish interests gunning for his presidency that he now has the ability to pass along all sorts of problematic information INSTANTANEOUSLY to tens of millions of Americans, just a few examples of which could include previously undisclosed facts about–

1. Israel’s deliberate attack on the USS LIBERTY

2. Israel’s role in the assassination of John F. Kennedy and his brother, presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy

3. Israel’s role in the Oklahoma City bombing

4. Israel’s role in the 1st World Trade Center bombing

5. The 5 dancing Israelis arrested in New Jersey on the morning of 9/11

…and much, much more…

That this is a possible purpose for which Trump intends to use this ‘Presidential Alert System’ is validated in the very last section of this story, where 3 ‘New Yorkers’ (2 of which bear names of the very non-Gentile persuasion) have filed suit against this new ‘Presidential Alert’ system, obviously alarmed that Trump now has the ability to speak directly with tens of millions of Americans simultaneously without needing to utilize a mainstream media owned lock, stock and barrel by treasonous, treacherous elements working in the interests of a foreign power that has sworn itself to the utter destruction of the entire Gentile world.

The beautiful part of all of this is that indeed, in the event Trump does utilize this and a major stink bomb is thrown out there for the American people to sample full-nostril, his administration can then claim that someone ‘hacked’ into the system and that he had nothing to do with it, all the while that those tens of millions of newly-deflowered Americans rush to Google to better familiarize themselves with whatever item it was that screamed at them across their phones.

thehill.com

The first “presidential alert” that will send messages directly to U.S. cellphones under a new system run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will take place on Wednesday afternoon.

The New York Times reported that the first test for the nationwide emergency alert system will happen at 2:18 p.m. EST on Wednesday and the message will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System.”

“No action is needed,” the message will add.

The alert is expected to reach about 75 percent of cellphones in the U.S. and could take up to 30 minutes for the test to reach all of the devices, according to the Times.

The first test, initially scheduled to take place on Sept. 20, was delayed because of Hurricane Florence.

The Times notes that users cannot opt out of receiving these messages from President Trump, citing a 2006 law that called for the Federal Communications Commission to work with the wireless industry to transmit alert messages.

Former President Obama signed a law in 2016 that stated the emergency alert system was allowed to be used for testing. The law said it would not be utilized “to transmit a message that does not relate to a natural disaster, act of terrorism, or other man-made disaster or threat to public safety.”

The test on Wednesday will come after multiple people from New York filed a lawsuit in federal court to prevent Trump from sending alert messages directly to U.S. cellphones.

On Monday, Politico reported that three New Yorkers argued in the suit that the system is a violation of their free speech rights. They also claimed it would act as an unconstitutional seizure of their cellphones and that their cellphones would serve as “government loudspeakers” for people such as Trump.