Trump & Palestine vs. Genesis, Hashem & The Land of Israel

ed note–if the name Ariel Nathan Pasko rings a bell to the readers of this website, it should.

He has been republished here several times, but most notably for his essay written in the aftermath of the US launching the genocidal war against Iraq per the demands of Judea, Inc entitled ‘This War is for us’ , where he states quite plainly and with great glee that all the murder, mayhem and bloodshed taking place in today’s version of ancient Babylon is just splendid, because this is what the religion of the Jews demands per the teachings of the Torah, a short excerpt of which is presented below, to wit–

‘Of course this war against Iraq is for us…we already knew that this war is for us – i.e., the Jews and Israel. Our sages throughout the ages have explained the Torah, telling us that everything that happens in the world is for the benefit of the Jewish People. Simply put another way, if all the world is a stage, then the Jews – and especially those in the Land of Israel – are the lead actors on the stage of history, and the goyim – the nations, i.e. the gentiles – have supporting roles, and the evil-doers (anti-Shemites) mere props and background scenery. As our tradition states, G-D – the great playwright – created the world for the sake of the Jewish People, and it is our responsibility to implement the Torah – absolute morality and the blueprint of creation – in it. As I said earlier, of course this war is for the Jews and Israel, and instead of hiding from the accusation, or crying, ‘anti-Semitic slur’, we should gratefully acknowledge what the Master of the Universe is doing to our enemies for us. Saddam Hussein, Yasser Arafat, Bashar Assad, Osama Bin-Laden are the modern day Hamans and Hitlers…Great things are yet to come…Purim is a time for celebrating our salvation from enemies who plot our destruction…’

But he certainly does not end there, as he continues with much the same thread in another piece entitled Last Time Iraq, This Time Iran where he doesn’t even try to hide the saliva dripping from his mouth as he fantasizes out loud about what he hopes will be the murder of 75 million Iranians in the same manner as took place against the people of Iraq, again, per the demands of Judea, Inc.

Following this, he recently penned a piece touching upon what he (rightly) suspects will be an integral part of Trump’s proposed ‘ultimate peace deal’ in the region, i.e. the stationing of ‘peacekeepers’ from the West in making sure that new hostilities between the Israelis and the Arabs whom the Jews have butchered, oppressed and dehumanized for close to a century now is not permitted to occur, to wit–

‘Foreign occupation in the Land of Israel? It conjures up visions of the Maccabean Revolt against the Syrian Greeks, the Jewish Uprising against the Romans, and the modern Hebrew Rebellion against the British. Historically, Jews don’t take kindly to foreign occupiers in their homeland.’

Now, our unesteemed Hebraic author has just uttered his latest Judaic belch that has bubbled up from the bowels of his Judaic innards and filled the air with the foul stench of Judaic armageddonist dogma, the facts and details of which should be understood by all persons inhabiting God’s green earth for the clear and present danger that it is to everything and everyone.

At issue here is our unesteemed Hebraic author’s reaction to the news concerning Trump’s plan for a ‘2-state solution’ to the Israeli/Palestinian ‘problem’.

A few takeaways that everyone needs to study and understand for the role that these items play in the lives of every living thing on planet earth–

1. The issue of ‘Torah’. Although is may seem like a trivial matter, in actuality, the fate of the entire planet hinges on the proper vs improper/accurtae vs inaccurate understanding of this issue, no different than understanding the differences between bacterial and viral infections. If a person has come down sick and the doctor he/she visits diagnosis him/her with a bacterial infection and treats it with medications designed to deal with that problem, then the virus will continue on with its own personal, DNA-encoded mission of murder and mayhem with the all-too-predictable outcome.

We are forced to point this out due to the APPALLINGLY HIGH percentage of persons–both at the ‘readership’ and ‘leadership’ levels–who claim to know a thing or 2 about the Israeli/Palestinian issue and who state quite dogmatically and emphatically that there is a ‘vast’ difference between Judaism (which they characterize as holy, godly, and completely cooperative with the well-being of mankind) and Zionism, which they claim ‘hijacked’ Judaism and its ‘holy, godly, and completely cooperative with the well-being of mankind’ precepts. Even moreso, these same elements, again both at the ‘leadership’ and ‘readership’ levels, maintain that ‘true’ Judaism ‘forbids’ the creation of a ‘Jewish state’ and that those who have engaged in this apocalyptic invention are ‘heretics’ who live in a state of war with the ‘holy, godly, and completely cooperative with the well-being of mankind’ teachings of ‘Moses and the Prophets’.

This is as utterly false as saying that a whale is a fish or that wolves and sheep are the same creature by virtue of the fact that they both walk on all fours and are covered with hair.

Any serious student of the truth will see in a micro-microsecond after reading just a few passages from the Torah–Judaism’s recipe book for implementing Judaic decrees upon the world–that indeed, the ENTIRE Zionist paradigm is as biblical and as Jewish as the books of Genesis, Exodus, Deuteronomy, Leviticus, Numbers, et al, as demonstrated clearly and without mis-conflation with a mere smattering of examples re-printed below, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates’…–Genesis, 15:18

‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8

‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24

‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4

–When the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, he will give you a land with large, flourishing cities you did not build, houses filled with all kinds of good things you did not provide, wells you did not dig, and vineyards and olive groves you did not plant…–Book of Deuteronomy

‘The Gentiles shall come to your light,

And their kings to the brightness of your ascension…

You shall drink their milk and draw milk from the breasts of their kings…

Strangers shall stand and feed your flocks,

And the sons of the foreigner shall be your plowmen and your vinedressers…

You shall be named the priests of the Lord and the Gentiles shall call you the servants of God as you eat their riches, while they boast of your greatness and surrender unto you all their gold and incense…

The children of those who afflicted you shall come bowing down to you,

And all those who despised you shall fall prostrate at the soles of your feet,

The sons of foreigners shall build up your walls,

And their kings shall minister to you, as your gates remain open, day and night,

So that men may bring to you the wealth of the Gentiles, while their kings are led in humble procession before you,

For the nation which will not bow down and serve you shall perish, it shall be utterly destroyed…

–Book of Isaiah

‘Liberators shall march up on Mount Zion to wreak violence upon Mount Esau; and dominion shall be Hashem’s.’ Obadiah 1:21

We could go on for days with similar quotes, but you get the point–Judaism is Zionism and Zionism is Judaism and Judaism is Zionism and so on and so on and don’t let anyone–even the bearded, lisping ‘men in black’ of Neturei Karta, the ‘Torah-True Jews’, tell you or sell you differently.

2. Next that indeed, it is the Torah which functions as the rocket fuel in propelling this apocalyptic machinery forward, a fact we are forced to point out due to the APPALLINGLY HIGH percentage of persons–again, both at the ‘readership’ and ‘leadership’ levels–who claim to know a thing or 2 about the Israeli/Palestinian issue and who state quite dogmatically and emphatically that the Torah plays no part whatsoever in the machinations and maneuvers of modern day Judaism and that it is the Talmud with all its evil decrees (and evil indeed they are) that is responsible for all the murder and mayhem these days.

Utter hogwash and state-of-denial-based poor scholarship and shoddy construction of philosophy and ideas.

As the reader will see plainly for him/herself, our unesteemed Hebraic nutcase mentions over, and over, and over again, the role that the Torah plays in all of this business. The ugly truth which all persons need to understand is that despite the dogmatic and emphatic statements by the aforementioned percentage of persons out there at both the readership and leadership levels that there is nothing incongruous, contradictory or exclusive about the two works–Torah and Talmud–as one is just an exegetical extension of the other. They function as 2 legs on a person taking turns and in working in tandem in moving Judaic interests forward towards its goals.

And now, for the real flesh and bones of the article, we are going to focus on only one sentence that serves as THE spark driving all Judaic behavior throughout history– ‘…If the nations come to Israel and say, you are thieves and you conquered and occupied the land from the nations living there, you can tell them that all the universe is G-d’s, He created it and gave it to the nations, and when He decided, He took it from them and gave it to us.’

And there you have it, ladies and Gentile-men, the thought process that drives all Judaic thievery, lying, stealing, murdering, exploitation, and everything in between, today, yesterday and tomorrow…

‘G-D gave it to us, and therefore we are justified in whatever measures we deem necessary in taking it from you…Your land, your resources, your money, your homes, your families, your cultures and civilizations, your history, your politics, your governments, your churches and mosques, your peace and prosperity, and yes even your lives and the lives of your children…’

Now, what needs to be understood within the context of all of this is that it deals directly with Trump’s proposed ‘2 state solution’ to the Israeli/Palestinian situation, and as it relates to that, what the reader needs to understand is as follows–

Jewry–for all its disingenuous talk over the decades vis a vis a ‘solution’ to the ‘Palestinian problem’, is not interested in anything other than the complete and utter devastation/destruction of the Palestinian people and all their relatives currently residing in places such as Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Iran, etc. Jewry believes with 666% conviction that the entirety of the Middle East belongs to them and to them alone, and as our deranged Hebraic author makes clear, any and all ways and means of attaining that is considered Kosher because the ‘G-D’ of the Jews has decreed it in his various Torah commandments.

Having said this, all can rest assured as well with 666% conviction that Netanyahu & Judea, Inc are NOT going to allow Trump to move forward even a millimeter with his ‘peace’ plans and are going to continue the onslaught against Trump, Inc as they have been with the Mueller Probe, charges of ‘Russian Meddling’ in the 2016 elections, Stormy Daniels, Tax evasion, anything and everything, including the kitchen sink and even false flag terrorist events that could implode the US economy or even embroil America in yet another war, possibly against Iran, possibly against Russia, possibly both.

But again, as our deranged Hebraic author makes clear,

‘It’z all good bro, cuz G-d says so…’

Ariel Nathan Pasko for Israel National News

The G-d of Israel does have a sense of Humor. Juxtaposing Pres. Trump’s recent UN press conference where he spoke of his two-state plan, followed within ten days, by G-d’s opinion of that plan.

A few days ago, millions of Jews around Israel and the Jewish world, danced with Sefer Torahs for Simchat Torah. And, this Shabbat, all across the Jewish world, the yearly Sabbath Torah reading will begin anew with Bereshit, the beginning of the Book of Genesis.

The most basic commentary on the Torah, printed in almost all Hebrew editions, is that of Rashi – Rabbi Shlomo Yitzhaki – the famous 11th century French Torah and Talmudic commentator.

In the beginning, literally with the book of Genesis, Rashi asks a question, “Why does the Torah start with the story of creation? Since the Torah is a book of laws for the Jewish People, why doesn’t it begin with the first law given by G-d to the Jews, the law for establishing a calendar?”

He answers that the Torah starts with the creation narrative to establish that G-d is the Master of the Universe. Then, Rashi says the most amazing thing that still resonates almost a thousand years later. Based on earlier sources and a thorough knowledge of the meaning of Judaism, Rashi says, ‘ So that if the nations come to Israel and say, you are thieves, you conquered and occupied the land from the nations living there, you can tell them that all the universe is G-d’s, He created it and gave it to the nations, and when He decided, He took it from them and gave it to us.’

Three things have become starkly clear in our era:

First, that Rashi’s explanation of the Torah has in fact come true. Jews have returned to the Land of Israel, but the UN and many nations claim, as Rashi explained they would, that we stole the land from others, namely the so-called Palestinians.

Second, the Israeli Left uses the same Hebrew root/term – kibush, occupation – to denigrate the miraculous victory of the 1967 Six-Day War. It is the same term, “occupation”, used by most of the world in their criticism of Israeli policies in the “territories,” Judea and Samaria.

Even Ariel Sharon used it at one point to justify his withdrawal from Gaza. It is the language of self-hating Jews – those disconnected from Jewish history and tradition – and the Judeo-paths among the nations. Occupation is when you steal someone else’s land.

The Jewish People liberated parts of the Land of Israel, their Promised Homeland, in stages, first in 1948 and then in 1967 with G-d’s help. The Jewish People didn’t “steal” anything.

And finally, that the only basis for the Jewish People’s national life in their homeland is G-d’s promise as set down in the Bible; not history, not security, but G-d’s promise to their forefathers. Only, being rooted in Jewish tradition will guarantee long-term survival, as it did in nearly 2,000 years of exile.

Rashi told the Jewish People, “He took it from them and gave it to us.” And, that’s what every Jewish leader should continuously broadcast on the world stage.

In a recent UN press conference Trump said:

“Well I’d love to be able to make a deal with the Israelis and the Palestinians. You know, my whole life I was told that’s the toughest deal…but we’re going to take care of that too. Every possible thing is tough about that. I think we’re going to make a deal…”

“So at one of our many meetings today, I was with Bibi Netanyahu, a man who I have a lot of respect for. A man who’s been extremely nice to me, very happy that I did the whole thing with Jerusalem and the embassy, which by the way we got open in four months…”

And, what is Trump expecting in return?

Trump continued, “…one of the reporters…asked about the one state two state, and I said I think the two state will happen, I think it’s [one] way more difficult because it’s a real estate deal, because you need meets and bounds and you need lots of carve outs and lots of everything. It’s actually a little tougher deal, but another way it works better because you have people governing themselves and – so they asked me about that. I said well I think the two state will happen, I think we’re going to go down the two state road…”

“And I’m glad I got it out and Jared, who’s so involved, he loves Israel. He loves Israel. But he’s also going to be very fair with the Palestinians. He understands it takes two people to be happy, two groups of people to be happy.”

Another Jewish traitor to the Land of Israel?

“Everybody’s got to be happy and that’s why it’s so tough, because there’s been so much hatred and anger for so many years, that’s what probably the number one ingredient of toughness is. But they asked me, I said I think it’s going to be a two state. And you know what I did today? By saying that, I put it out there. And if you ask most of the people in Israel, they agree with that…”

Not true, a recent study conducted by the Left-leaning Tami Steinmetz Center for Peace Research at Tel Aviv University, found only 43% of Israeli Jews support the two-state solution, a 20-year low. Even among the Israeli Jewish Left, support fell from 83% to 66%.

Trump continued, “But nobody wanted to say it. It’s a big thing to put it out, it’s a very big thing to put it out. Now bottom line, if the Israelis and the Palestinians want one state – that’s OK with me. If they want two states, that’s OK with me. I’m happy if they’re happy. I’m a facilitator, I want to see if I can get a deal done so that people don’t get killed anymore.”

“When we had – in Saudi Arabia, we had one of the great conferences in history…we had, I believe 58 Muslim countries – their leaders, the kings, the Emirs, the absolute leaders from every – there was nobody in second place, they were the leaders of the whole thing.”

“And unbeknownst to anybody else people would come up to me individual – it wasn’t a set up, they’d come up to me and say, “sir, you can’t have peace in the Middle East without peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.” I said why, what difference – why does that matter so much?

They said, “it just is impossible to make peace in the Middle East unless you have between the Israelis..” so I heard that from…the King of Saudi Arabia whose a great guy…And then, somebody else came up and he wasn’t told, “oh go up and say it,” I know where they’re coming from.”

So, Trump is sympathetic to the Arab position?

He continued, “And I must have had 12 leaders say it, and they just said it. And I started to realize that peace between Israel and the Palestinians for the Middle East is a very important thing and we’re trying very hard to get it. I think probably two state[s] is more likely, but you know, if they do a single, if they do a double, I’m OK with it if they’re both happy. If they’re both happy, I’m OK with either. I think the two state is more likely…”

Trump thinks its going to be two states…

A true Jewish leader needs to stand up, not frightened of Trump or anyone, and declare, “The Master of the Universe took it from them and gave it to us.” The Promised Land belongs to the Jews exclusively, and not to any other nation.

Any Israeli prime minister who can’t get on TV, go to the UN General Assembly, or any other meeting with world leaders and say these words, should quit, before rejecting the promises of G-d and participating in a process to help another group take over part of the Land of Israel.

As King David said, “If I forget you Jerusalem” – a term for the entire Land of Israel – “let my right hand wither” – rather than sign any false peace agreement – “let my tongue cleave to the roof of my mouth….” (Psalms 137: 5-6) rather than agree to foreigners taking over part of the Jewish People’s homeland.

Why lie to the Palestinians? Why make them believe they are right, that Israel “stole” their land? Why participate in a peace process? Why fool them into believing that Israel will give them land and a state?

Netanyahu, should tell the world, “G-D, Hashem, took it from them and gave it to us.”

What’s most important for Israeli leaders and the world to understand is, that no matter what the Israeli government decides to do, it has no Religious Legitimacy in Judaism. No Israeli leader or government has the moral, historical, or spiritual right to take away parts of the Promised Land from the Jewish People and give it to others. It’s not theirs to do with as they please; the Land of Israel is an inheritance from G-d and it is not for one generation to decide what to do with it. It is also for all future generations of Jews. It will never be accepted by Jews steeped in their heritage and tradition, or by G-d.

“Ani Ma’amin…” I believe with complete faith in the coming of the Messiah, and even if he takes a long time to come, I believe every day, he’s coming! It is one of the thirteen principles of faith as codified by Maimonides. The Jews will get back their homeland; the Palestinians will not have a state. So why start now, so close to his coming?

The Land of Israel was promised to Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and their descendants, the Jews…

The Master of the Universe told them that even though their children will suffer terrible exiles – an educational and cleansing process – in the end, He would bring them home. In the 1948 War of Independence, G-d gave political sovereignty to the Jews for the first time in almost 2,000 years. In the 1967 Six-Day War, G-d returned the Holy City of Jerusalem in its entirety – including eastern Jerusalem and the Temple Mount – to the Jewish People. Hebron – Judaism’s second holiest city – with the Cave of the Patriarchs, the burial place of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and King David’s first capital city, before Jerusalem – was returned as well. Truthfully, Judea and Samaria – the so-called West Bank – is drenched in Jewish history and Jewish holy sites. That’s why it’s commonly referred to as the “Biblical Heartland”.

The Jewish People have been brought home…

Those who have built their world-view on security needs and have claimed that we cannot allow a Palestinian state to come into existence because of that, have missed the point. The Palestinians, and the world, are playing the “Peace Card”. Even if they promised up and down, that there would be a thousand years of “Peace”, how can Israel spurn G-d’s promise?

Members of the ruling Likud Party and the National Camp have for years based their claim to the “occupied territories” on historical claim, and, more importantly, have said that for security reasons, they couldn’t give them away. Rather than remind everyone of the Biblical Promise and that it’s non-negotiable.

The Israeli Left, in contrast, has argued for quite some time that control over Judea and Samaria is a security liability and not an asset. They have argued that the only true security is in “Peace” with the Arabs and not the status quo. American presidents, from Clinton to Obama, have basically said the same thing. Trump is following in their footsteps…

The Likud, the National Camp, the Yesha Council, and all those on the “Israeli Right,” who can’t bring themselves to base their claim on the Biblical Promise, have missed the point.

The Israeli Left never had it. The world, well what can we say? Except, “He took it from them and gave it to us.” There is no spiritual legitimacy to retreat from the Land of Israel. There is no spiritual legitimacy in refusing to graciously receive G-d’s Promised Land, and fight to keep it. There is no spiritual legitimacy to any of these so-called “Peace” agreements, Oslo, the Roadmap, or the “Trump Plan.”