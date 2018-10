Jews worldwide celebrate Simchat Torah holiday, ending festive period

ed note–posted here as a lil’ reminder that all of those who earn their bread-n-butter these days by making the claim that Torah plays ‘no role’ in modern day Judaism are not only delinquent in providing the whole truth on the matter dealing with the ‘JQ’, they are not even providing part of it, as Torah is as much intrinsic to Judaism as the belief in Jesus Christ is to all branches of Christianity.

Please note that in all those pics they are not dancing festively with copies of the Talmud, but with Torah scrolls, and doing so for good reason when one comes to understand the clear and unequivocal commandments contained therein that afford the Tribes of Israel the license to kill, lie, steal, cheat, exploit, bribe, corrupt and to engage in every other criminal act adjudged to be so by every civilized standard throughout human history. It is in effect their ‘get out of jail free’ card and the ‘how to’ manual in securing the wealth and power of the world into the collective possession of that criminal enterprise known as Judea, Inc and is for all intents and purposes a deal made with the devil and without a doubt the most sophisticated system of cult-based mind control and behavior modification ever employed in human history. In what will one day be recognized as the singular greatest mistake ever wrought by a singular civilization, the fact that nascent Christianity did not purge this evil from its spiritual constitution but rather sought to integrate 2 mutually exclusive and contradictory ideals explains why today Christianity in all its forms has not only been rendered impotent in countering this evil, but as well, now acts as the enforcer and enabler of its precepts around the world.