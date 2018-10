UK: Schools threaten a social services referral if parents don’t let their sons wear skirts

THE TELEGRAPH – Parents who refuse to let their son wear a skirt to school may need to be referred to social services, a council’s guidance has advised schools. Mothers and fathers who dismiss a “gender questioning” child’s requests to change their name could also be a trigger for concern, according to Brighton and Hove City Council’s “Trans Inclusion Schools Toolkit”. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

