Israel Shamir: Red ZOG – Defending the Bolsheviks and Soviet Communism
“We must turn Russia into a desert populated by white negroes upon whom we shall impose a tyranny such as the most terrible Eastern despots never dreamt of. The only difference is that this will be a left-wing tyranny, not a right-wing tyranny. It will be a red tyranny and not a white one. We mean the word ‘red’ literally, because we shall shed such floods of blood as will make all the human losses suffered in the capitalist wars pale by comparison. The biggest bankers across the ocean will work in the closest possible contact with us. If we win the revolution, we shall establish the power of Zionism upon the wreckage of the revolution’s funeral, and we shall became a power before which the whole world will sink to its knees. We shall show what real power is. By means of terror and bloodbaths, we shall reduce the Russian intelligentsia to a state of complete stupefaction and idiocy and to an animal existence.” — Trotsky, From the ‘Memoirs of Aron Simanovich’, quoted in The Nature of Zionism by Vladimir Stepin, Moscow, 1993, and translated from Russian into English by Clive Lindhurst.
ED-NOTE – Bear in mind as you read this article that there is a HUGE difference between Communism (represented by the very nationalist Stalin) and Trotskyism (represented by the globalist Jew Lev Davidovich Bronstein, aka, Trotsky).
The differences between the 2 are so vast that each considers the other its prime ideological enemy.
While the former is nationalist in essence, the latter is globalist; while the former only wanted a nationalist revolution in Russia, the former wanted and still wants world wide Revolution and the destruction of all nations and nation-states. In fact, the Trotskyite program for the world has been best defined and summed up by Douglas Rushkoff, even though he was in fact discussing Judaism:
We [trotsyites] don’t believe in the boundaries of nation-state, we don’t believe in the idea these individual god’s that protect individual groups of people.
We are a corrosive force, we are breaking down the false god’s of all nations and all people because they are not real.”
In other words, Trotskysim is Judaism and the first man to understand it, to understand the danger it represented to the world and who then took action against it was Joseph Stalin. CONTINUE READING
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
This entry was posted on 10/16/2018, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.