Israel Shamir: Red ZOG – Defending the Bolsheviks and Soviet Communism

ED-NOTE – Bear in mind as you read this article that there is a HUGE difference between Communism (represented by the very nationalist Stalin) and Trotskyism (represented by the globalist Jew Lev Davidovich Bronstein, aka, Trotsky).

The differences between the 2 are so vast that each considers the other its prime ideological enemy.

While the former is nationalist in essence, the latter is globalist; while the former only wanted a nationalist revolution in Russia, the former wanted and still wants world wide Revolution and the destruction of all nations and nation-states.

In fact, the Trotskyite program for the world has been best defined and summed up by Douglas Rushkoff, even though he was in fact discussing Judaism: