High-Level Treasury employee charged with leaking financial info on Trump team was arrested with flash drive in hand, prosecutors say

ed note–keep in mind as you read this, and especially all of you out there within ‘duh muuvmnt’ who have now found yourselves in the peculiar circumstance of standing alongside the NeoCons making up the ‘Never Trump’ screeching brigade, that this is by no means an isolated incident nor an isolated individual. Whether it is the Treasury Department, Defense, CIA, FBI, etc, etc, etc, there are THOUSANDS of moles, spies, assets, saboteurs, etc acting as the eyes, ears, and button men of La Kosher Nostra in trying to bring about the coup d’etat of a sitting president per Israel’s demands before he can move forward even as much as a millimeter with his much discussed ‘ultimate peace deal’.
Also nota bene that the accused was not merely a janitor–sorry, custodial engineer–at Treasury, but rather a high-ranking official working with FinCen, the branch of the Treasury department tasked with tracking money that is used for international criminal activities including arms and human trafficking, drugs, money laundering, terrorism, espionage, etc.
All can rest assured as well that Israel–given her deep involvement in the aforementioned criminal activities–made sure long ago to penetrate this particular agency with her own moles and spies in order to thwart any investigations where her own illegal activities and the financial fingerprints that they leave behind may come under the microscope of US intelligence and law enforcement agencies.
The top Treasury Department employee who was charged Wednesday with leaking confidential financial documents pertaining to former Trump officials was apprehended the previous evening with a flash drive containing the allegedly pilfered information in her hand, prosecutors said in court papers.
The dramatic arrest late Tuesday came on the heels of other high-profile, leak-related prosecutions under the Trump administration, which has pledged to go on the offensive against leakers that the president has called “traitors and cowards.”
Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, 40, a senior official at the department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), is accused of illegally giving a reporter bank reports documenting several suspicious financial transactions, known as Suspicious Activity Reports (“SARs”), from October 2017 to the present.
The financial transactions involved Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, campaign official Richard Gates, accused Russian agent Maria Butina and the Russian Embassy, federal law enforcement officials said Wednesday.
An unidentified, higher-ranking Treasury colleague was cited in court papers as a co-conspirator with Edwards, but was not charged. That person, identified only as an “associate director” at FinCEN to whom Edwards reported, exchanged more than 300 messages with a reporter via an encrypted messaging application.
Edwards saved thousands of SARs, “along with thousands of other files containing sensitive government information,” to a government-provided flash drive, prosecutors said. She transmitted the SARs to the reporter by “taking photographs of them and texting the photographs” using an encrypted application, according to charging documents, which said Edwards eventually confessed to doing so. FBI agents obtained a pen register and trap and trace order for Edwards’ cellphone during their investigation.
The files were allegedly saved to a folder on the flash drive with the file path “Debacle\Emails\Asshat.”
“Edwards is not known to be involved in any official FinCEN project or task bearing these file titles or code names,” federal authorities said.
The flash drive contained not only SARs, but also “highly sensitive material relating to Russia, Iran, and the terrorist group known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant,” prosecutors said.
During her interviews with FBI agents, Edwards initially denied any contact with the news media, and called herself a “whistleblower” who saved the SARs for “record-keeping,” according to the criminal complaint. Prosecutors said Edwards had previously filed an unrelated whistleblower complaint, and had been in touch with congressional staffers regarding that complaint.
The journalist’s name Edwards allegedly spoke with was not disclosed in court papers. But the documents list about a dozen stories published by Buzzfeed News over the past year-and-a half, including an article headlined, “GOP Operative Made ‘Suspicious’ Cash Withdrawals During Pursuit of Clinton Emails.” Another article was titled, “These 13 Wire Transfers Are A Focus of the FBI Probe Into Paul Manafort.”
The most recent Buzzfeed article cited in the charging documents was published on Monday.
“A review to date, pursuant to a judicially-authorized search warrant executed today, of Edwards’ personal cellphone has revealed that the cellphone contains the substance of many of these communications, including … communications in which Edwards transmitted or described” SARs to a reporter, FBI Special Agent Emily Eckstut wrote in an arrest warrant application submitted Tuesday.
“At the time she was questioned, Edwards was also in possession of a flash drive that appeared to be the same drive on which she saved the SARs,” Eckstut added. A spokesman for Buzzfeed declined to comment.
The case is apparently the first criminal prosecution arising from leaks about individuals targeted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team in the course of its Russia investigation. Manafort was found guilty earlier this year of various bank and tax crimes; his associate, Gates, pleaded guilty.
In a hearing Wednesday afternoon, federal magistrate judge Theresa Buchanan released Edwards, subject to the custody of her parents. She and her parents also signed a $100,000 bond as part of her release. Edwards, who appeared in court wearing street clothes, faces two charges (one for unlawful disclosure and one for conspiring to unlawfully disclose), each one carrying a maximum sentence of five years and a $250,000 fine. She is due back in court Nov. 2.
Edwards is currently on administrative leave at Treasury, FinCen spokesman Steve Hudak said.
Banks must file the suspicious activity reports with the Treasury Department when they spot transactions that raise questions about possible financial misconduct such as money laundering, but federal law strictly limits their disclosure.
“Today’s action demonstrates that those who fail to protect the integrity of government information will be rightfully held accountable.”