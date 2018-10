Israeli defense minister wants war to keep Gaza under siege

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – Israel must launch another war on Gaza to enforce its blockade on the territory, defense minister Avigdor Lieberman told reporters on Tuesday. Lieberman’s comments came the day before Israel launched a series of airstrikes in retaliation for a rocket fired from Gaza that badly damaged a house in the city of Beersheba. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

