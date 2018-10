Putin, Sisi to sign strategic partnership treaty

RFE/RL – Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened official talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. Putin said at the start of the talks that bilateral trade rose by 62 percent last year. The two are set to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty on October 17 that would further boost Russian-Egyptian ties, Putin’s foreign-affairs adviser, Yury Ushakov said. Putin’s foreign-affairs adviser, Yury Ushakov said. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

