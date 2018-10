Counter-terrorism according to Trump

This newis a long way away from the analyses formulated during the electoral campaign by Donald Trump and Michael T. Flynn. It will have little impact in the sector of terrorism. Its usefulness must be understood elsewhere. Step by step, the President is recalibrating the security apparatus of the federal state. If it is applied, the text will have profound consequences in the long term. It will play its part in the desire to transform imperialist armed forces into organs of national Defence. CONTINUE READING