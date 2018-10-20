FLASHBACK – Manufacturing Terrorism: Osama bin Laden’s fighters train in Britain

INDIAN EXPRESS, 07 NOVEMBER 1999 – Scores of Muslim fundamentalists are receiving weapons training at secret locations across Britain so that they can join fighting groups headed by Osama Bin Laden, the world’s most wanted terrorist, media reported today.

Most of the trained militants head for Chechnya where fighters led by Bin Laden’s International Islamic Front (IIF) are battling renewed Russian advances. Some of them are being sent to Kashmir, the report said.



A Sunday Telegraph investigation has found that dozens of volunteers are being imparted training in the use of suns and explosives to prepare them for the military wing of the IIF. Many others are travelling abroad to Kosovo, Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Kashmir in India to fight for mujahideen armies.

Anjem Choudary, a key figure in the recruitment of jehad volunteers told the weekly ”before they go abroad to fight for organisations like the IIF, the volunteers are trained in Britain. Some of the training does involve guns and live ammunition.”