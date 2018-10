Trump and the Mental Disorders of Middle-Class Leftism

‘This is perhaps the first time in modern history where expressing support for the US president could get you fired from your job or abruptly excluded from polite company. Yet, since coming to power, the prospects of total war with Russia have diminished; North and South Korea have declared an end to their long war; NATO has been weakened, and the prospects of a final Assad victory in Syria look promising. Oh, I realize that liberals reading this may now be a little upset, perhaps even lachrymose; but intelligent liberals should nevertheless appreciate some contextualisation.’