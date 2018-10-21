AIPAC Emphasizes Support For Two States In Possible Break From Trump Peace Plan

ed note–A few salient things to keep in mind here.

At any time she wanted over the course of the last 50 + years, Israel could have come to some sort of terms with the Palestinians, including terms that would have created a ‘state’ for them, along with economic and security incentives that would have effectively ended all the murder and mayhem that has taken place since that time. The average Palestinian–including those still holding the keys to their homes that were stolen from them by the thieving Jews–would have, in the interests of giving their children a better life, come to terms with such an arrangement, and particularly when considering the kind of military, political, and economic forces that were arrayed against them and which clearly were in the Jews’ favor.

The reason that none of this has taken place is because Israel has never, will never, and does not now want such a ‘state’ to exist. Although not explicitly stated in any news stories, nevertheless all can rest assured that just as the name ‘Jesus’ is forbidden to be said by Jews unless it is followed by the statement ‘may his name be blotted out’ and then spitting takes place on the part of those whose ears were subjected to hearing Jesus’s name, likewise even uttering the word ‘Palestine’ or any derivative of the word that was first coined by the Greeks (who the Jews hate) and then re-applied by the Romans (who the Jews hate) after they defeated Judea is something that does not take place. Doubtless that in those various meetings taking place within the Knesset or when Netanyahu is seated with his various advisers that the term ‘Ishmaelites’, ‘Amalekites’ or simply ‘the Arabs’ is used whenever the Palestinians are being discussed.

Having said this, no one should make the mistake of believing for a microsecond in any news story–and especially one emanating from a thoroughly Jewish source–about Israel being interested in any ‘peace deal’. The only ‘peace’ she envisions is her complete ownership/domination of the entirety of that huge swath of land lying between the Nile and Euphrates rivers as outlined in various passages of her Torah, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates”…–Genesis, 15:18 ‘And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8 ‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…’ Deuteronomy 11:24 ‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…’Joshua 1:4

And, HAVING SAID THIS, all should understand exactly the nature of the game being played here by AIPAC, the King Kong in the room that acts as Israel’s forward operating base in the United States in terms of bullying, browbeating, bribing, spying, sabotage, and even murder when necessary. The ONLY reason AIPAC is now making noises about supporting a ‘2 state’ solution can be boiled down to 2 main issues–

1. Judea, Inc knows that Trump, Inc is serious about introducing and implementing this ‘peace deal’ and therefore is trying to take the lead in the discussion as a means of sidelining Trump or else pushing him out of the picture altogether. This is a common tactic which the Jews utilize, which is to ‘get there the firstest with the mostest’–borrowing an old phrase made famous by Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest (my apologies for pairing up an otherwise honorable man such as NBF with such scoundrels, scalawags, and carpetbaggers) so as to dominate all discussion about said peace deal. In such a paradigm, noise–and noise only–all under the guise of ‘negotiations’ dominates the airwaves while nothing of any substance gets established. In the meantime, Trump is fighting for his life–literally as well as politically–as Judea, Inc continues with her assaults in the form of Mueller, the Russia Probe, tax evasion charges, and just about anything else they can dig out of their black bag of dirty Judaic tricks.

and–

2. The fact that AIPAC understands that those making up the bulk of American Jewry represent the ‘left’ wing of the Judaic vulture (and which in fact does favor some sort of ‘peace deal’ as a means of coming to some sort of resolution to what has now become an intractable problem, not only in the Middle East but throughout the world) and therefore by suddenly pretending to get all hot-n-horny for a ‘peace deal’ that would in effect create some sort of ‘Palestinian state’, what AIPAC succeeds in doing is pulling all those left wing elements back into the fold, thus shoring up what would otherwise be a vulnerability which powerful interests–including Trump himself–could utilize to their own advantage–i.e. a divided, fractured, and weakened Judaic front.

Either way, the one takeaway in all of this that all those occupying God’s green earth should understand is that Israel is as interested in the creation/arrival of a ‘Palestinian state’ as venereal disease welcomes the arrival of penicillin.

The Jewish Daily Forward

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee reemphasized its support for a two-state solution as the Trump administration nears completion of a peace proposal that might stop short of recommending the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“AIPAC remains fully supportive of direct negotiations leading to a two-state solution — a Jewish state of Israel living in peace with a demilitarized Palestinian state,” the lobby said Thursday on Twitter and attached to the tweet its talking points on the two-state outcome.

An AIPAC spokesman would not comment on the tweet. AIPAC’S Twitter feed includes reiterations of its longstanding policies alongside commentary on the news of the day. AIPAC has backed the two-state outcome since the George W. Bush administration.

The talking points sheet attached to the tweet seems to be outdated: It begins, “Israel and the United States are committed to a two-state solution,” but that is no longer the case. The Trump administration and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retreated from a commitment to a two-state outcome in early 2017.

President Trump said last month that a proposal for peace between Israel and the Palestinians should be ready by January. The drafters of the plan, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, his top Middle East negotiator Jason Greenblatt and his ambassador to Israel David Friedman, have taken pains to say that the plan will not necessarily endorse Palestinian statehood.

The Trump administration has sent mixed signals on two states: Last month Trump said he “likes” two states and that it’s what “works best.” However, the Trump administration has also taken steps to isolate the Palestinian Authority, cutting off all funding to the Palestinians and this week folding the operations of the Jerusalem consulate that deals with the Palestinians into the embassy to Israel.

AIPAC has striven in recent years to repair relations with Democrats, strained by tensions between the lobby and the Obama administration over Iran policy. The Democrats universally embrace the two-state solution, while the Republicans retreated from it in their 2016 party platform.