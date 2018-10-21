Ancient beheading site found in Jerusalem, evidence of ‘holy’ king’s bloody rule

Archaeologists now know whodunnit — the Hasmonean king Alexander Jannaeus — after uncovering a 2,000-year-old mass burial ground in the municipality’s backyard

ed note–an extremely important read and despite the fact that it centers around events taking place thousands of years ago, is of vital importance to the future existence of all life on God’s green earth that today has in effect been reduced to a mere question mark as a result of the dominant influence which Judea, Inc holds over human affairs.

First, some history–

The Greeks, who for all intents and purposes are considered the founding fathers of what is today’s ‘Western Civilization’, became the dominant political/military/cultural force throughout the known world at the time in what is famously associated with the reign of Alexander the Great. Philosophy, science, love of art and learning were brought by the Greeks wherever they went, including to the one place where violent, autonomic rejection of said benefits would be as predictable as thunder following lightning, Judea. Some Jews however, coming into contact with this more relaxed Hellenic lifestyle that shared nothing in common with the cult of Judaism and its 613 laws (some of which demanded that those who collect firewood to heat their homes or cook their supper on the sabbath are to be stoned to death) naturally did what humans will do when the gates of the prison are thrown open to them–escaped to the personal freedom which Hellenization offered them.

These ‘Hellenized’ Jews became the object of hatred to those Judaic ‘die-hards’ who took literally and deadly serious all those 613 Mosaic laws and who viewed the Greeks and their relaxed lifestyle as a mortal threat to the continued existence of Judaism and to the paralyzing grip it maintains over the minds of those caught in its grasp. A band of violent Ju-hadists, forerunners to today’s ISIS, led by one Judah Maccabee, ‘the hammer’, began a guerrilla campaign against the Greeks and against those Hellenzed Jews who had adopted Greek ways. They slaughtered these ‘heretic’ Jews en masse and then began a campaign of expansion/conquest, moving out past the boundaries of what was then Judea in stealing the land of those who found themselves in the unfortunate circumstance of living in close proximity to what was at that time ‘JISIL’–the Jewish state in the Levant, a process that would be repeated when the Jews of Europe began a mirrored-image campaign against the Palestinians, Jordanians, Lebanese, Egyptians et al in the 19th/20th centuries AD.

What then took over was a violent, backwards and barbaric Judaic caliphate of sorts known as the Hasmonean dynasty that subjected everyone within its grasp to the strictest interpretations of Judaism and to the 613 laws handed down by Moses. This marriage of ‘church and state’ enforced its theocratic decrees by the death penalty via beheading for those who were considered ‘transgressors’. Later, an inter-familiar squabble (similar to what we are now witnessing between various Judaic elements in Israel and elsewhere) took place that resulted in some of these elements cozying up to what was then the up and coming military political power that would soon replace what had been Greece and the culture of Hellenization, Rome.

The Romans under Pompey the Great brought peace and order to Judea and began returning the land that had been previously stolen by the Maccabees, thus shrinking ‘Judea’ back to its original borders. As a result, the next 200 years would see a ceaseless rebirth and continuation of the same violent campaign which the Maccabees had waged against the Greeks, although now being waged by groups going by different names, i.e. Zealots and Sicarii.

This new wave of religiously-based violence was once again directed primarily against those Jews who were seen as being too cozy with Rome by either adopting Roman ways or else cooperating with Roman rule. The assassins’ trademark practice was to find a target, surround him/her in a very busy/public place and then with lightning-fast speed, stab the target multiple times, hide their daggers inside their cloaks and then wander back into the crowd and disappear, much like both today’s Judaic assassins making up the Mossad and those violent groups such as ISIS which were/are built and based upon the previous Judaic model. Barrabbas, the murderer who was released by the Romans on Crucifixion Friday, 33 AD per the demand of the feral Jewish mob seeking Jesus’ death, was a member of this band of murderers and was on trial for having killed a Roman centurion.

The entire event involving the Maccabees and their violent campaign of forced religious conversion and mass murder (no different in essence than what today makes the headlines vis a vis ISIS and other violent jihadists) is celebrated yearly on the Judaic religious festival of Hannakuh–in effect Judaism’s statement of both rejection and revulsion of ‘Western’ Civilization which it considers antithetical to the teachings, precepts, and protocols of Judaism and the violent Ju-hadist electrical current that drives all Judaic behavior.

It is precisely this Ju-hadist mindset descending from the teachings of the 613 laws of Judaism and the behavior that is the natural by-product of these 613 laws that have been the sole source of ‘anti-Shemitism’ for thousands of years.

It is also worth noting why every year at H’nooka powerful Jewish groups such as Chabad make a BIG deal of lighting HUGE menorahs–the symbol of Judaism’s hatred of Greco-Roman civilization and the symbolic declaration to see that civilization destroyed–in various capitals of the West which are the continuation of Greece/Rome, while Christian symbols being displayed on public grounds are outlawed by various Jewish groups such as ACLU, ADL, et al.

Times of Israel

Evidence of a mass slaying, including cruel beheadings, committed during the bloody reign of the Hasmonean king Alexander Jannaeus (103-76 BCE) was recently uncovered in a courtyard next to the Jerusalem municipality during excavations of an ancient water cistern.

“We removed from the pit more than 20 neck vertebrae which were cut by a sword,” said Dr. Yossi Nagar, an anthropologist at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). “We discovered in the pit, bodies and body parts of infants and adult individuals, women and men, who were probably victims of a brutal slaughter.”

Embryonic bones discovered in the excavation indicate that among victims were even pregnant women.

IAA archaeologists Kfir Arbiv, Nagar and Tehillah Lieberman presented their gruesome discovery on Thursday in a talk called, “The Riddle Behind a Mass Burial in the Russian Compound.”

As the son of John Hyrcanus, Alexander Jannaeus, known in Hebrew as Alexander Yannai, also served as the High Priest of the Second Temple during his 27-year reign. The era of the “holy man” was marked by court intrigue and seemingly endless war campaigns in which he conquered — and lost — swaths of territory.

It was a time of violent power struggles between the Jewish Sadducees and Pharisees, which led to a six-year Judaean Civil War that, according to historical sources such as the Pharisaic historian Josephus, left some 50,000 Jews dead. During the war, the Judaeans engineered a failed intervention by the Seleucid king, which, while eventually uniting the Jewish people against a common enemy, backfired mightily against those who had enlisted him.

According to the commentary on the book of Nahum discovered as part of the Dead Sea Scrolls at Qumran, after the war’s end, Alexander Jannaeus punished some 800 of his political enemies, sentencing them to crucifixion. Others, such as those discovered in the courtyard next to the Jerusalem Municipality, were beheaded and dismembered.

During excavations, the archaeologists discovered broken human bones, which were randomly discarded together in a water cistern and covered in ash, rocks and boulders.

According to archaeologists Arbiv and Lieberman, what they discovered aligns with accounts recorded in historical sources.

“It is told in the historical sources that the king captured and killed many of his Jewish opponents — as well as their sons and wives, in front of their eyes. Indeed, on the bones carelessly discarded in the water cistern, there were innumerable sword cuts, which wounded not only the neck, but also the lower jaw, and even sometimes the base of the skull, which indicates beheading,” said the archaeologists.

The gory Hasmonean-era mass burial discovery was presented in a session called, “Of Internments and Interred,” delivered at the 12th Annual Conference on New Studies in the Archaeology of Jerusalem and its Region, held at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

In a packed, chillingly air-conditioned hall, IAA archaeologists and those from the country’s leading academic institutions presented updates on existing excavations and new discoveries in a long day of lectures.

Although the general public was invited, the day is clearly meant for the archaeologists’ peer-enrichment, and includes an awards ceremony for the David Amit Prize for Young Archaeological Scholars and awards from the Ancient Jerusalem Research Center.

A presentation by archaeologist Meir Edrey about his work in the West Bank’s Atarot industrial area at Hirbat A-Ram drew interest from the crowd upon mentioning the dig was funded by Israeli supermarket mogul Rami Levi.

A spirited lecture by Cambridge University historian Renan Baker enlightened the room about the incredibly problematic nature of accurately dating the ancient world and discussed little known primary sources in Latin and Greek which could help complete a picture of Jewish life in Jerusalem immediately before and after the destruction of the Second Temple.

Among the other updates was a brief summary of the past year’s work by archaeologist Joe Uziel on the small, unfinished theater-like structure discovered in the Temple Tunnels dating to the period of Roman colonization following 70 CE in which the city was renamed Aelia Capitolina. Uziel said the new section of some 30 meters of the Western Wall, as well as the conserved theater are now partially open to the public, and will be fully accessible shortly.