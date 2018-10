How They Do It–Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein says Trump preparing to call midterm elections ‘illegitimate’ if Democrats take power

ed note–a few lil’ items to consider here–

‘Illegitimate’…Hmmmmm, there is something SOOOO familiar about that word….Illegitimate….Illegitimate…..Hmmmmm…Now where have we heard that before?

WHY YES, this is exactly the same word, letter-for-letter, syllable-for-syllable, that Judea, Inc has been using ever since November 2016 when Trump won the election which Judea, Inc had rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton–‘Illegitimate’. Why, it has been a veritable non-stop freight train since that date, where not a day has passed without that particular adjective being used to describe the Trump presidency.

What this means–other than the blatant hypocrisy, of course–is that Bernstein & Co KNOW (gee, I wonder how they know?) that there is going to be massive election fraud taking place in just a few weeks in order to steal the necessary seats in the House for Impeachment proceedings against Trump to take place and furthermore–that the PTB know Trump is going to blow his stack over it publicly, so in order to ‘deligitimize’ Trump’s claims ahead of time, they are now throwing out their ‘prediction’ that Trump will declare the results ‘illegitimate’.

As we like to remind the readers here often, no one ever accused them of being stupid.

Journalist Carl Bernstein said Sunday that President Trump has discussed ways to challenge the results of the midterm elections if the GOP’s grasp on power slips.

During an appearance on CNN, Bernstein said his sources relayed this information to him on Friday, warning that Trump has talked about a disruption campaign if the results are close but have the Democrats taking control of the House or Senate.

“I talked to people … in touch with the White House on Friday who believe that, if the congressional midterms are very close and the Democrats were to win by five or seven seats, that Trump is already talking about how to throw legal challenges into the courts, sow confusion, declare a victory actually, and say that the election’s been illegitimate,” Bernstein said after being asked if Trump’s challenge to fraudulent voters was a form of voter suppression.

“That is really under discussion in the White House,” he added.

Bernstein said Trump’s dishonesty is unprecedented, adding that the United States has never had a president that “uses lying and untruth as a basic method to promote his policies, his beliefs, and his way of approaching the American people and engaging with the world.”

According to the results of a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday, the Democrats hold a 9-point lead over Republicans in the the latest polling for the 2018 midterm elections, which are only a couple of weeks away.

Trump said last week that it won’t be his fault if the Republicans lose control of the House.