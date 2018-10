Deranged, dangerous, violent, feral Hebress Sarah Silverman says comedian Louis C.K. masturbated in front of her with her consent

ed note–our apologies ahead of time for bringing up such a ‘sensitive’ subject, but there is a geo-political point to it all.

Keep in mind the position that Mz. Silverman occupies, i.e. as a ‘high priestess’ of sorts within the JMSM whose calling is ‘ministering’ to the people through the use of her ‘art’. She is not just a termite (the comparison that Farrakhan recently used in discussing the culturally-destructive activities of organized Jewry) but rather a cockroach who delivers disease and uncleanliness wherever her little cockroach feet bring her, and she is certainly not alone. Whether it is the Silvermans, the Weinsteins, the Goldsteins or whoever, all one need do is to go to any public place these days and view for themselves what has become of the average American whose daily mental/spiritual diet has been what the chefs of the Cockroach Cafe have cooked up and served to them as proof of the fact that we are now a nation of tattooed, body-pierced, vulgar, and violent zombies who possess little to no enlightened human attributes or behaviors.

What’s worse is that if she so chose, Mz. Silverman could–considering her money and support within the Jewish community–run for and win a seat in the US Congress, where she would then move forward with the next phase of her ‘calling’ as a high priestess by LEGISLATING the same kind of corruption which she dished out during her years as an ‘artiste’.

We point this out as a lil’ reminder to those who insist that there is no such thing as a ‘Jewish Problem’ and who maintain that the only thing of importance is Palestine, the Middle East, AIPAC, etc.

No, the problem is much deeper and much more serious than merely that. Palestine is merely a manifestation of the much deeper underlying problems associated with this particular group of people for thousands of years, long before the name Theodore Herzl was ever even breathed.

And please, no emails/comments from people wanting to school us on the ‘Khazar’ issue or who maintain the nonsense that it is all a ‘Talmud’ thing.

No, this is Judaism, as it existed at the time of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, and–lest we forget–Jesus Christ, whom the Jews rejected and murdered for daring to shed too much light on the dark, inner workings of this dangerous and diabolical cult.

Sarah Silverman revealed on Monday that comedian Louis C.K. used to masturbate in front of her with her consent.

“I don’t know if I’m going to regret saying this,” Silverman told Howard Stern during his SiriusXM radio show, according to Variety.

She continued: “I’ve known Louis forever, I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way. We are peers. We are equals. When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, ‘F— yeah I want to see that!’ … It’s not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them.

“He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it, it was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘F—ing no, gross,’ and we got pizza.”

A rep for C.K. did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. A rep for Silverman had no comment when reached by Fox News.

The 47-year-old actress told the story as part of her reasoning as to why she believed her friend C.K., who last November admitted to allegations of sexual misconduct, didn’t understand the ramifications of his actions.

“I’m not saying what he did was OK,” Silverman explained. “I’m just saying at a certain point, when he became influential, not even famous, but influential in the world of comedy, it changes. He felt like he was the same person, but the dynamic was different and it was not OK.”

“I’m not saying everyone should embrace Louis again,” Silverman added, noting that she believes “he has remorse.”

“I just want him to talk about it on stage. He’s going to have to find his way or not find his way.”

According to the outlet, Silverman previously spoke about the allegations against C.K. last year.

“He wielded his power with women in f—ed up ways, sometimes to the point where they left comedy entirely,” the star said.

“I could couch this with heartwarming stories of our friendship and what a great dad he is, but that’s totally irrelevant, isn’t it? Yes, it is. It’s a real mindf—, because I love Louis. But Louis did these things. Both of those statements are true. So I just keep asking myself, ‘Can you love someone who did bad things? Can you still love them?’”

In November 2017, comedians Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, Julia Wolov, Rebecca Corry alleged that the comedian either pleasured himself in front of them, asked to do it or did so over the phone. A fifth woman detailed her allegations against C.K. to the paper but was not identified.

The comedian released an official statement to Fox News at the time and expressed remorse.

“I want to address the stories told to the New York Times by five women named Abby, Rebecca, Dana, Julia who felt able to name themselves and one who did not,” wrote C.K.

“These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d–k without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d–k isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”