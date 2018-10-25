Israeli Foreign Ministry Official–‘If Trump Delays Peace Plan, France Will Offer Alternative’

Foreign Ministry political director told closed meeting that France is waiting until after U.S. midterms to present their Israeli-Palestinian peace plan: ‘The elections in November are critical for Israel’

ed note–just in case there remains any lingering doubt or confusion as to what all of this means, please allow us to give a humble yet forthright explanation.

1. Israel is not interested in any ‘peace deal,’ anymore than a gangster is interested in helping co-sponsor new legislation that will further empower police agencies to curtail or even cancel altogether his ability to continue plying his trade in the world of organized crime. Israel wants land, all of it in fact, as per the millenia-old religious decrees found throughout the Torah, to wit–

‘On that day the LORD made a covenant with Abraham, saying “To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates” …–Genesis, 15:18′ And God spoke unto us saying, ‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… in the Arabah, the hill-country and in the Lowland… in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates …Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…’ Deuteronomy 1:6–8 ‘Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border… ‘ Deuteronomy 11:24 ‘…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border …’Joshua 1:4… ‘And when the Lord your God brings you into the land he swore to your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, he will give you a land with large, flourishing cities you did not build, houses filled with all kinds of good things you did not provide, wells you did not dig, and vineyards and olive groves you did not plant…’–Book of Deuteronomy

Having said all of this, nevertheless what needs to be understood is that it is part and parcel of the MO of Judea, Inc to constantly portray herself as the innocent victim of the ‘world’s oldest hatred’–meaning ‘anti-Shemitism’–which she describes (with deliberate deception) as ‘irrational’ and based entirely upon Gentile jealousy and envy of Jews and NEVER as the inescapable manifestation of Newton’s 3rd law of physics, that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction, or, put in less scientific terms, ‘payback is a b****, baby’. This schtick of playing the victim card, helped along of course by deploying those other tactics which Judea, Inc has utilized and perfected over the millenia as well–threats, violence, screeching, theatrics, etc–is the primary electrical current which the Jewish state utilizes in making sure that the rest of the world goes along with her plans of absconding (stealing) that land lying between the Nile and Euphrates rivers which she believes is hers by virtue of divine right.

And, HAVING SAID THAT, as the history of the last half century has shown, any leader–and especially those of the West–entertaining any serious notions of coming to some sort of resolution to the problem (s) in the Middle East as pertains the Jews and those Gentile peoples whom the Jews have murdered, displaced and dispossessed, such leaders simply HAVE to go, by hook or by crook, utilizing those gears and levers which Judea, Inc has spent the last 2,000 years acquiring for her use–control of media, money, public opinion, etc.

The fact that Trump is–as of this moment–undeterred in coming to some sort of resolution to the quagmire in the Middle East–as imperfect as it is, nevertheless–is the sole reason that the JPTB have decided that he has to go and why these interests are in full-bore seek and destroy mode in attempting to get him removed before he can go an inch further with what he plans to do.

And on that note, all can rest assured that Macron (the effeminate, womanish political poodle for Jewish interests) and the ‘peace deal’ he will propose (that will have been written in Jerusalem by his handlers) will contain all the same backdoors, cracks, crevices, and secret compartments NOT found in Trump’s ‘ultimate deal’, vulnerabilities that were built into previous ‘peace deals’ that then allowed the Jews to hijack the entire process and utilize it in scuttling any meaningful forward momentum to any resolution.

Also keep in mind that the illusion that our unesteemed Hebraic politico is trying to conjure up of Israel being worried about the results of the upcoming mid-term elections going to Trump’s enemies is merely that–an illusion and manifestation of Mossad’s ‘By way of deception, we shall make war’. Each and everyone of those Impeachment horny operatives on the left within America climbing and clawing their way to a hoped-for majority in Congress are either–

1. Being directed by Israel,

or

2. Being permitted by Israel to engage in the seek-and-destroy mission against Trump

–in ways that keep Israel’s hand in all of it out of public view so as not to give Trump anything he can use in driving a wedge between the Jewish state and the various tentacles she maintains in America, including the largest voting block in the US–Christian Evangelicals.

ynet

If US President Donald Trump fails to present his peace plan in the weeks following the US November 6 midterm elections, French President Emmanuel Macron intends to present his own peace plan, the Foreign Ministry’s Political Director Alon Ushpiz said Monday in a secret discussion at the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Ushpiz told MKs that the Foreign Ministry is aware of the French plan, and that “very soon after the (US midterm) elections, the French will demand Trump to present his plan or they would present theirs.”

According to Ushpiz, Jerusalem believes the Democrats will come out ahead in the midterm elections, something that would undoubtedly have a significant effect on Israel.

“A third of Congress members are going to be replaced, and it is unclear if they are all on our side. In fact, we will be starting from zero, and what we had since Trump had taken office is going to change—and we must prepare for that,” said Ushpiz.

Despite that, Ushpiz the State Department’s strategic goal is to keep Israel a bipartisan issue. “We’re making great efforts and investing a lot of energy in that,” he said.

When asked by one of the MKs about Trump’s comment that he could press Israel as he is pressing the Palestinians, Ushpiz said he was not familiar with such a statement, and that the Foreign Ministry does not know what the American peace plan entails.

Ushpiz warned that Israel was losing the support of Jewish communities in the US. “We are facing a challenge with the young Jewish generation, which is less identified with Israel,” he said.

He called on the MKs to meet with members of the Jewish communities in their travels to the US. “It doesn’t help if you meet only with the Evangelicals, they support us. But among the others, we’re not in a good situation,” Ushpiz added.

Israel, Ushpiz said, had a serious PR problem when it comes to the situation in the Gaza Strip. “We can’t convince (foreign) diplomats and government officials who visit Gaza. They go in there and come out in shock. Facing the humanitarian situation in the strip, our people can’t do much,” he explained.

But the diplomatic effort to convince other nations to move their embassies to Jerusalem is high on the list of the Foreign Ministry’s priorities, Ushpiz noted.

Ushpiz also reviewed the next stage of the sanctions against Iran, telling MKs that Tehran’s economy “will suffer a significant blow. The economic situation there is catastrophic, and we don’t remember a similar departure of foreign companies from Iran in the past. The sanctions are effective, because no one in the world wants a conflict with the US.”

MKs were surprised to learn that the current diplomatic crisis with Jordan—over territories leased to Israel under the peace treaty that Amman seeks to reclaim—was not part of Ushpiz’s briefing.

“We have a strategic relationship with Jordan, and we need to ask ourselves what we prefer: To fight over what had happened or to continue our long-term relationship. We have a whole year to get them off it, and we need to understand that what they say to us in private isn’t what is being told to the media,” he responded.