On Israel, please don’t blow it, Mr. President

ed note–please read carefully the following OpEd and then juxtapose it with what is/has been discussed here daily vis a vis the screeching campaign of biblical–no pun intended–proportions against Trump on the part of Judea, Inc.

Also, as you read this, please understand the gangsterese that is being employed. All of this might as well be a scene from the Godfather or Good Fellas where some crime lord has got some underling in his office with dimmed lights, smoke in the air, and while petting a cat, making subtle threats about what is to come if said underling does not ‘come to reason’ on some particular issue that our crime lord has decided to discuss.

And yes, that includes assassination, just as Israel did with another President who used Jewish money and Jewish support to get into the White House and then shortly after arriving, began his own campaign in attempting to reign in the mad dog of the Middle East.

Israel National News

This is not a good time, Mr. President, to talk about cutting Israel in half, especially now that Saudi Arabia is proving itself a burdensome ally…which leaves us only Israel to protect American interests in the Middle East. Only from Israel do we expect, and receive, a strong, reliable presence in a chaotic region and an alliance based on shared goodwill and values.

There is no one else within a thousand miles that America can count on, outside of Israel.

So what in the world is going on…I mean this talk, these hints being scattered, that the Israel will have to pay “a very high price” because you took Jerusalem “off the table.”

The Israelis haven’t paid enough? They pay the “very high price” every day to hold the front line against worldwide Islamic expansion as practiced through Palestinian Arab terrorism.

That was last May, at a rally in West Virginia, when you dropped that first shoe. I did a double-take when I heard that, as if maybe I had tuned into the Obama channel.

Because that did not sound like a Donald Trump rally.

The Donald Trump that we know, and whom we have fully supported from day one, MAGA all the way, would never put Israel in a spot like that…unless.

Please tell me, Mr. President. What gives?

We helped get you over the finish line and to this moment are thrilled with your performance for our country.

We then waited for you to come through on Jerusalem, and you did. That took guts. You made the right choice and so did we in choosing you.

Finally, we said, we have a president who fully understands that the United States and Israel are part of the same team…except that the Israelis play our road and away games.

Out there, there is no second place. Win, or else. Or less you’re done. “It’s a nasty part of the world,” you remarked moments ago.

Your words and actions illustrated your knowledge of Israel’s lonesome position. You knew who was David. You knew who was Goliath.

You knew – or so it appeared – that the Israelis owe the insatiable Palestinian Arabs, nothing.

But now what? Roundabouts, you are taking it all back?

Please, let there be no regrets that we celebrated you in haste.

Have we lost you? Did someone get to you? That is impossible to believe.

Yet here it came again, a message that should be fake news, but happens to be true since it came from your envoy to Israel Jason Greenblatt.

He has you saying, Mr. President, that it is time to “unite the territories between Gaza and the West Bank.”

Who came up with that one?

That sounded to me, on first reading, as uniting the TERRORISTS of Hamas and the PLO/Fatah, caravans of Islamic terrorists, one and all.

That cannot be part of your peace plan, Mr. President, chopping the Jewish State down the middle to provide more elbow room for that murderous crowd.

On top of that, there’s the matter of Iran supplying Hezbollah with state-of-the-art rockets and missiles to finish the Jewish State – as is their dream of “Death to Israel.”

“Death to America” as well from these mullahs and their Hamas/PLO charmers.

If anything, this is the time to strengthen the Jewish State, if only for America’s security, and no time to talk about “getting tough on Netanyahu.”

We are with you. Domestically and overseas, you have proven yourself a winner. Please don’t blow this one, Mr. President.