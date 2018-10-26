Rabbinic group blasts ADL for acting ‘contrary to Jewish values’

Rabbinic group blasts Anti Defamation League after it supports denying foster agency the right to pick parents based on religion.

ed note–doubtless–and equally sad to say–there will be a whole slew of people wetting themselves in glee over the misleading title of this piece without even bothering to read it and will use this as PF evidence that there is nothing inherently wrong with Judaism, but rather that it is ‘Zionism’ that is the problem.

What the reader will see though instantly upon reading the piece thoroughly and applying the necessary rules for critical thought is that this Rabbinical group is not getting its hackles all raised because of Christianity being attacked or because Christian parents are having their religious rights trampled, but rather, how paradigms such as those the ADL is furthering are like a double-edged sword that can be applied against Jews as much as they can against Christians and others.

Please note what our unesteemed Rabbinical group has to say–

“Our Torah is replete with references for the need to educate the next generation and thus teaches that a Jewish child must be provided a Jewish education and a Jewish home. That a religious organization is able to work uniquely with co-religionists is a key freedom that especially American Jews should seek to preserve.”

please note 2 references in that previous paragraph–

1. The Torah, the book which all sorts of experts maintain with dogmatic certainty plays no role whatsoever in modern day Judaism, and

2. That the right to place children of a known faith with foster parents of that same faith is something that ‘especially’ American Jews should support, indicating that our unesteemed Rabbinical group is not looking out for the well-being of ALL children, but rather just those of the Judaic pedigree.

And, as usual in all things where Jews–either as individuals or as organized groups–are involved, there is the subtle, nuanced dishonesty that attends everything in that this particular Rabbinical groups makes it appear as though the ADL’s actions are ‘antithetical’ to ‘true’ Judaism, when in fact, the ADL is doing precisely what Judaism commands–to be at war, constantly, with non-Jews and especially with their religions, cultures, traditions, politics, etc, or, as famously put down in black and white thousands of years ago in a particular book known as the Torah and within a particular chapter known as Deuteronomy–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

Israel National News

A US-based rabbinic group alleges that the Anti Defamation League (ADL) is acting “contrary to Jewish values” after it urged the US government to reject a Christian foster agency’s right to choose parents based on their religion.

The agency in question, South Carolina-based Miracle Hill Ministries, had turned away non-Christian applicants for fostering children. The Department of Health and Human Service is currently debating a waiver request from South Carolina that would exempt it from regulations preventing federally funded foster agencies from discriminating based on religion.

The ADL’s opposition to the waiver angered the Center for Jewish Values (CJV), a large US-based public policy organization, which said that rejecting the waiver would infringe on the religious freedoms long enjoyed by Jews.

“Contrary to what has been said, no one is denied the ability to provide foster services because Miracle Hill Ministries is among the agencies licensed to operate,” said CJV President Rabbi Pesach Lerner.

“Any individual or family can turn to numerous other providers, including the state itself. So the loss of Miracle Hill’s license would only result in fewer children served, and a lack of religious support for families who share Miracle Hill’s beliefs. No one would gain, and many would lose — most of all the hundreds of children currently served through Miracle Hill.”

“The current regulations, dating to early 2017, deem religiously-motivated work with coreligionists to be equivalent to discrimination against others,” Rabbi Lerner added. “This is incorrect, and we hope that the Trump Administration will reverse these ill-advised regulatory changes.”

The CJV also contended that although there are no Jewish foster care agencies in South Carolina, the current regulations threaten the ability of Jewish agencies elsewhere to work with coreligionists.

“Our Torah is replete with references for the need to educate the next generation,” said CJV’s East Coast Regional Vice President Rabbi Steven Pruzansky “and thus teaches that a Jewish child must be provided a Jewish education and a Jewish home. That a religious organization is able to work uniquely with co-religionists is a key freedom that especially American Jews should seek to preserve.”

The ADL had urged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to deny the waiver request in a letter Tuesday to Roger Severino, the director of the department’s Office for Civil Rights.

In March, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster asked for his state to be exempted from regulations that prevent federally funded foster agencies to discriminate based on religion. The waiver concerns Miracle Hill Ministries, an agency in the state that rejects foster parents who are not Christian, as well as same-sex couples.

The Republican governor also issued an executive order in support of Miracle Hill.