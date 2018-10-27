ADL–‘Anti-Semitism has become normalized’ under Trump
ed note–Before we get into the ‘meat’ of the matter, please read for yourself and consider the following passage which–if one paragraph could–suffices in explaining the nucleus around which all ‘anti-Shemitism’ has revolved since the dawn of human history–
‘The Gentiles shall come to your light,
And their kings to the brightness of your ascension…
You shall drink their milk and draw milk from the breasts of their kings…
Strangers shall stand and feed your flocks,
And the sons of the foreigner shall be your plowmen and your vinedressers…
You shall be named the priests of the Lord and the Gentiles shall call you the servants of God as you eat their riches while they boast of your greatness and surrender unto you all their gold and incense…
The children of those who afflicted you shall come bowing down to you,
And all those who despised you shall fall prostrate at the soles of your feet,
The sons of foreigners shall build up your walls,
And their kings shall minister to you, as your gates remain open, day and night,
So that men may bring to you the wealth of the Gentiles, while their kings are led in humble procession before you,
For the nation which will not bow down and serve you shall perish, it shall be utterly destroyed…
–Book of Isaiah
Now, it is important to keep in mind that these are not the words of the Talmud, of Thedore Herzl, Karl Marx, Benjamin Netanyahu, Rabbi Ovadiah Yosef or Sarah Silverman. They hail from the Old Testament, a book which misguided and deluded Christians (and many Muslims) contend is NOT the primary ignition spark driving all aberrant, obnoxious and criminal Jewish behavior today, and yet, as it is plain to see in black and white lettering and without the need for either contextualizing or translating, that it is precisely this code–of ‘drinking the milk’ drawn from the breasts of Gentile kings, of Gentiles ‘feeding the flocks’ of the Jews and of being their ‘plowmen and vinedressers’, of the gates of Israel being open ‘day and night’ so that men may ‘bring the wealth of the Gentiles,’ while their kings are led in ‘humble procession’, and finally, that the nation that will not bow down before Jewry ‘shall perish’ and shall be ‘utterly destroyed’ is exactly, word for word, sentence for sentence, paragraph for paragraph, THE electrical current that has driven ALL Judaic behavior throughout history and why there has been this thing known as ‘anti-Shemitism’. It is as autonomic and axiomatic as thunder following lightning and of the body raising a fever whenever a hostile organism has invaded and threatens sickness and death.
Having said this, those deluded individuals, hailing from whatever corner of God’s green earth, who believe that either–
A. The Old Testament (Torah) plays no role in what has historically been Gentile autonomic revulsion and reaction to the inherently toxic nature of Judaism, or else who think that this same contradictory compendium is somehow ‘holy’ and reflective of the mind of the creator,
or
B. That a (re) solution to the problems which the world faces today attending from the disproportionate influence which Judea, Inc holds over human affairs on a geo-political level can be achieved while sidestepping this CENTRAL issue–
–Are simply living on Fantasy Island and not as much part of the solution as they are part of the problem.
Times of Israel
Far-right extremists have ramped up an intimidating wave of anti-Semitic harassment against Jewish journalists, political candidates and others ahead of next month’s US midterm elections, according to a report released Friday by a Jewish civil rights group.
The Anti-Defamation League’s report said its researchers analyzed more than 7.5 million Twitter messages from Aug. 31 to Sept. 17 and found nearly 30 percent of the accounts repeatedly tweeting derogatory terms about Jews appeared to be automated “bots.”
But accounts controlled by real-life humans often mount the most “worrisome and harmful” anti-Semitic attacks, sometimes orchestrated by leaders of neo-Nazi or white nationalist groups, the researchers said.
“Both anonymity and automation have been used in online propaganda offensives against the Jewish community during the 2018 midterms,” they wrote.
ADL national director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said the midterm elections have been a “rallying point” for far-right extremists to organize efforts to spread hate online.
“It’s a place where extremists really have felt emboldened,” Greenblatt said of social media platforms.
Billionaire philanthropist George Soros was a leading subject of harassing tweets. Soros, a Hungarian-born Jew demonized by right-wing conspiracy theorists, is one of the prominent Democrats who had pipe bombs sent to them this week.
The ADL’s study concludes online disinformation and abuse is disproportionately targeting Jews in the US “during this crucial political moment.”
“Prior to the election of President Donald Trump, anti-Semitic harassment and attacks were rare and unexpected, even for Jewish Americans who were prominently situated in the public eye. Following his election, anti-Semitism has become normalized and harassment is a daily occurrence,” the report says.
The New York City-based ADL has commissioned other studies of online hate, including a report in May that estimated about 3 million Twitter users posted or re-posted at least 4.2 million anti-Semitic tweets in English over a 12-month period ending Jan. 28. An earlier report from the group said anti-Semitic incidents in the US previous year had reached the highest tally it has counted in more than two decades.
For the latest report, researchers interviewed five Jewish people, including two recent political candidates, who had faced “human-based attacks” against them on social media this year. Their experiences demonstrated that anti-Semitic harassment “has a chilling effect on Jewish Americans’ involvement in the public sphere,” their report says.
“While each interview subject spoke of not wanting to let threats of the trolls affect their online activity, political campaigns, academic research or news reporting, they all admitted the threats of violence and deluges of anti-Semitism had become part of their internal equations,” researchers wrote.
The most popular term used in tweets containing the #TrumpTrain hashtag was “Soros.” The study also found a “surprising” abundance of tweets referencing “QAnon,” a right-wing conspiracy theory that started on an online message board and has been spread by Trump supporters.
“There are strong anti-Semitic undertones, as followers decry George Soros and the Rothschild family as puppeteers,” researchers wrote.
#1 by Danielle on 10/27/2018 - 9:34
Ohhhhh it was mildly nauseating to read this wonderful article, mere moments after being forced to take in some ‘tragic’ events unfolding in Pittsburgh, PA, on this, the Sabbath, at a Synagogue….8 dead? Hmmmm. Lone gunman, whose name I forget but it sounded white, shouted out “All Jews must die” or some such thing, before unloading his gun.
This is just absurd. Plus a shooting at some mall in Kansas last night – PLUS all of this bomb-sense (get it, nonsense? lol, hey i try…) – this is out of control and clearly they do NOT even care how disgustingly apparent all of this false flippin F***ERY looks anymore!!!