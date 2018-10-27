Yelling ‘all Jews must die,’ gunman kills 8 at Pittsburgh synagogue

Shooter fires at police, barricades himself inside the Tree of Life synagogue in the city before surrendering

Times of Israel

Eight people have been confirmed dead in a shooting on Saturday at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

The gunman is said to have yelled “All Jews must die” as he entered the Tree of Life Synagogue, a Conservative congregation, in the city and began firing, local media reported. He engaged in a shootout with responding police officers and barricaded himself inside the building before reportedly surrendering. He is said to be injured.

KDKA-TV, a local news stations, said its sources identified the suspect as Robert Bowers, a white male in his 40s. He is said to have written anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant conspiracies on Gab, an alt-right social network similar to Twitter. His last reported message read: “HIAS likes to bring invaders to kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

HIAS is an American-Jewish nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian aid to refugees and immigrants.

An unknown number of people were also injured in the shooting, among them police officers, according to authorities.

The synagogue is located at the corner of Wilkins and Shady Avenues in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh. The neighborhood is heavily Jewish.

Synagogues hold weekly religious services for congregants and visitors on Saturdays, the Jewish day of the Sabbath. Service was in session at the time of the shooting at the synagogue on Saturday morning at approximately 10:00 am local time. Congregants were hosting a bris (a circumcision ceremony) at the time, according to reports.

Michael Eisenberg, a former president of the Tree of Life Synagogue, told KDKA that there were approximately 50 people inside the synagogue at the time of the shooting.

“At 9:45 there were three simultaneous congregations’ services that were being held,” he told the news station. “In the main part of the building, The Tree of Life has a service that has about 40 people in it. Just below that there is a basement area where New Life congregation would have been having their Shabbat service. There would have been 30-40 people. Just adjacent to Tree of Light’s service area, a congregation was in the rabbi study room and they would have had approximately 15 people in there.”

CBS Pittsburgh reported that police received several calls from people inside the synagogue as the shooting unfolded.

Police officers, SWAT teams, firefighters, and ambulance services responded to the attack.

“There is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady. Avoid the area,” the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department wrote in a tweet Saturday as the shooting began.

Jeff Finkelstein of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh told WPXI that organization’s security officer has notified all JCC synagogues and that they are on modified lockdown.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called the shooting an “absolute tragedy.”

“We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life,” Wolf said. “But we have been saying “this one is too many” for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm’s way.”

Yizhar Hess, the executive director and CEO of the Conservative Movement in Israel, known as Masorti, said in a statement Saturday that “it is hard to imagine the hatred that leads someone to open fire in a synagogue.”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the events in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We are thinking of ‘our brothers and sisters, the whole house of Israel, in this time of trouble’, as we say in the morning prayers. We are thinking of the families of those who were murdered and praying for the quick recovery of those who were injured. I am sure that the law enforcement agencies and the legal authorities in the US will investigate this horrific event thoroughly and that justice will be served on the despicable murderer.”

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Naftali Bennett said: “The State of Israel and the Israeli Government are shocked and pained to receive the reports of the terrible attack on the Jewish community in Pittsburgh.”

“We are following the news with concern, and I have instructed the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs to prepare to assist the community in every possible way. Our hearts go out to the families of those killed and injured. May the memory of the murdered be blessed,” he said

US President Donald Trump said he’s been monitoring the shooting. In a tweet, Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said “looks like multiple fatalities.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted: “Saddened and appalled by the cowardly act of evil committed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We stand in total solidarity with the victims and all of the Jewish community against bigotry and hate.”