As predicted and warned here first– ‘The Pittsburgh Shooting Is A Reminder that we Jews and Muslims Are In This Together’


ed note–yes, time for another installment of ‘We warned you so folks…’

Years ago, when certain elements within the ‘White Nationalist’ neighborhood within ‘duh muuvmnt’ began dallying with right wing Jewish operatives such as Orly Taitz, Pamela Geller and others by taking up the anti-Muslim narrative, it was a few sane voices–including the late, great, and greatly-missed Mike Piper, along with this website–that warned these WN elements that they were running headlong into a trap and that in due time, it would be white, Christian conservatives who would be blamed for the entire ‘Clash of Civilizations’ which OJI had started, and that once the various idiot WN individuals and groups–driven more by their emotions than by reason or strategy–had firmly stuck themselves to the anti-Islamic narrative like super glue, that the Jews would then begin cozying up to the Muslim community in order to affix the blame elsewhere besides themselves.

As we like to say here, no one ever accused the Jews of being stupid, but it’s also time now that we amend and augment that statement by saying that no one ever accused the WNs of being smart. 

The Jewish Daily Forward

Robert Bowers was angry at Jews. But the 46-year-old alleged killer of at least eleven people in a Pittsburgh synagogue seemed most angry at Jews for one particular reason: They were helping Muslim refugees flee to safety in America.

In posts on Gab, the social media network favored by white supremacists, Bowers fixated on HIAS, the Jewish group that helps refugees resettle in the United States, including many Muslim refugees from the Middle East and Africa. Earlier this month, Bowers wrote that HIAS wants “to bring in hostile invaders to dwell among us.” Another white supremacist’s post on Gab that Bowers reposted read: “It’s the filthy EVIL jews Bringing the Filthy EVIL Muslims into the Country!! Stop the kikes then Worry About the Muslims!”

And hours before he barged into the Tree of Life Synagogue, yelled “All Jews must die” and opened fire, he wrote another post naming HIAS: “HIAS likes to bring invaders that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics. I’m going in.”

Bowers’ rantings should serve as a stark reminder that even some American Jews have forgot: The safety of we Jews in America is bound up in the safety of Muslims in America.

Bowers’ posts echoed a white supremacist conspiracy theory that grew in popularity after the civil rights revolution. Rather than acknowledge that black Americans led the struggle to topple the Jim Crow regime, white supremacists turned to their age-old target: Jews. They started propagating the false idea that Jews, the ever-powerful puppet-masters, were the ones pulling the strings of civil rights activists. Today, the theory is echoed in leading Republicans’ conspiratorial claims that George Soros is funding the caravan of Central American asylum-seekers currently making its way to the U.S. border to flee from the terror and repression of their home countries.

Bowers and his white supremacist brethren are, of course, wrong that Jews control global events. But they are right about one thing: Most American Jews stand in support of American Muslims, opposed the Trump administration’s cruel Muslim travel ban, and welcome in refugees from Muslim-majority countries.

American Jewish groups like HIAS and Bend the Arc have tirelessly organized in opposition of Trump’s cruel policies targeting refugees. These organizations are drawing on a well-spring of support in the Jewish community. That support exists because most Jews recognize that when minorities are targeted by a white-supremacist friendly administration, it’s not only right to fight back; it’s an imperative because we know Jews will be next.

The right never stops at Muslims or black people. As the Charlottesville rally and now the Pittsburgh shooting show, Jews remain under the deadly threat of white supremacist violence.

It’s easy to forget that American Jews are strong supporters of the civil liberties and rights of American Muslims. Articles abound about Muslims and Jews divided on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Then there’s the American Jews who actively seek to drive Jews and Muslims apart. Major philanthropists like Nina Rosenwald, and even establishment Jewish groups like the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago, have poured money into people and groups that spread Islamophobia. Mort Klein, the head of the Zionist Organization of America, opposed the entry of Syrian refugees into the U.S. because “most hate Jews and Israel.” The Jews serving in the Trump administration are complicit in the president’s attacks on Muslims.

These donors and figures may represent a minority of Jews in America, but they are also influential political players. And of course, division between Muslims and Jews on Israel-Palestine exist.

But the attempts to drive Jews and Muslims apart isn’t the full story. It doesn’t capture the totality of Jewish-Muslim relations in the United States, the solidarity that exists between those two communities and the post-Trump joint organizing that has blossomed.

In the wake of the Pittsburgh shooting, that joint organizing is only going to grow. In cities across the country, Jews, Muslims and their allies will gather in numbers to mourn the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting and to fight against white supremacy together.

The Trump era is a scary time in the United States. But Jews and Muslims know there’s strength in unity.

  1. #1 by Know1 on 10/28/2018 - 9:34

    As predicted and warned here first– ‘The Pittsburgh Shooting Is A Reminder that we Jews and Muslims Are In This Together

    If that were true, you wouldn’t have 1400+ years of jewish anti-Islam/Muslim war and hatred.

    It starts with Abraham (seems like that’s usually the case). You see, in actual history as opposed to history that serves jewish interests, God’s covenant was with the descendants of Abraham, all of them, including Ishmael’s lineage. God revealed to the jewish side of Abraham’s family that there would be a final Prophet and He would appear in Arabia. That’s the reason why there were so many jews living there… Anyway, long story short, when Muhammad, the prophesized final messenger as revealed in the holy scriptures (gee, I wonder why that’s not talked about so often…) showed up, the jews rejected Him because He was not of the line of Isaac/Jacob/… in other words He was not a “jew”… How selectively they regard God’s word…

    That’s when they started to wage war on Islam and Muslims. (Not to forget how they stole Ishmael’s birthright…) There is a whole host of literature describing this ages-long jewish crusade… I’ll leave the details to those who are willing to seek them out… but one tidbit… the jews are behind the Shia Sunni “split”…

    Yes Mr Gibson, they are behind a great deal of the world’s ills…

    Back to this article/story, notice one other thing about this: the jews like to kill two birds with one stone… they instigate war while claiming to be the victims… they are behind all the anti-Islam-ism while at the same time trying to convince the Muslims that they are both “birds of a feather”… “DIABLO”ical… in more ways the one.

    I knew when I first heard about this that something big is coming… they don’t murder so many of their own for little gain…

  2. #2 by Know1 on 10/28/2018 - 9:34

    They were helping Muslim refugees flee to safety in America.

    Bowers’ rantings should serve as a stark reminder that even some American Jews have forgot: The safety of we Jews in America is bound up in the safety of Muslims in America.

    As I wrote in another comment… NOTHING the jews do is altruistic in any sense of the word. They don’t give a damn about the “Ishmaelites”… They are the ones behind the reason that people all over the world are leaving their countries, due to war or economic war, including the “dirty Muzzies”.

    If these cretinous “White Nationalists” had a functioning brain cell they’d know they are the ones doing the dirty work of the jews… look at the soldiers invading/destroying nations… are they white? Yes or no? You ignorant sobs are responsible, for lack of knowledge, of harming your fellow Gentiles. No matter what the conclusion, there will be HELL to pay.

    In some articles they give themselves away, like in this one, where they state that “immigrants” are there to give them safety in their host countries.

    Next time you hear/read about jews being “good/kind/generous” to Gentiles… remember the real reason.

  3. #3 by Know1 on 10/28/2018 - 9:34

    Forgot to add, three birds with one stone… attacking Trump.

