Robert Bowers, charged with shooting up Pittsburgh Synagogue hated Muslims as much as Jews and believed Trump was ‘owned by the Jews’

ed note–As predicted, all the usual stuck-on-stoopid suspects in ‘duh muuvmnt’ (otherwise known by the acronym assigned to them–SOSSIDM) are now screaming the obligatory stuck-on-stoopid answer which they autonomically and reflexively give for any and all questions that come up, whether involving events such as the recent shooting at the Sin-a-Gog in Pittsburgh or even something as innocuous as the weather–namely “HOAX’ and ‘FALSE FLAG’, since, after all, it is as much a physical impossibility for an angry white man to get his hands on a gun (or several of them) walk into a public place and kill a bunch of people who he believes are responsible for the litany of his own personal miseries as it is for pigs to fly.

So, in the spirit of theorizing, we’ll offer a possibility that maybe, just MAYBE, the SOSSIDM brigade might consider, not only in better understanding what might have happened, but as well, in making changes as to how they do things in the future so that events of this type–that in the end only further empower the very enemy against which these SOSSIDM types claim to be fighting–aren’t repeated.

Now, as we know, our shooter Bowers has been a regular communicant at all the usual shrines reserved for devout members of the angry white men brigade (otherwise known by its acronym AWMB) and has been lighting all sorts of prayer candles at these shrines in the form of violence-laden commentary. It is also a fact that Judea, Inc and all its eyes and ears maintain a 25 hour a day presence on these sites, reading every word and sentence, and then analyzing and cataloging them in figuring out how best they might be used at a later time in furthering the narrative which Judea, Inc must maintain if her thousands of years old plans are to come to fruition.

It is also a known fact that when it comes to the business of cyber espionage that NO ONE does it better than Judea Inc, and that therefore she not only possesses the IP addresses, but as well, the identities, physical addresses, background info, dirt under the fingernails, anything and everything knowable about every single person who posts a comment that gets approved on one of these WN websites/forums. From that point it is then a simple matter of striking up a ‘cyberfriendship’ with a certain someone such as Bower who has made violence-laden statements in the past and to begin the process of ‘feeding the fire’ that is already raging within him into ‘doing something real’.

And then next thing you know, WHAM-BAM, THANK YOU MA’AM, ABRACADABRA-ALAKHAZAM, he has just shot up a Sin-a-Gog in Pittsburgh, resulting in ENORMOUS political pressure being put on Donald Trump a mere week before the mid-term elections which Judea, Inc needs to have swing in favor of Trump’s enemies as the necessary precursor in commencing Impeachment proceedings against him.

Now, naturally, while this is all titilating to some who suffer from an unhealthy level of fascination with any and all sorts of conspiracy-ism, the obvious intelligent question that must arise out of all of this is ‘Qu’est-ce que c’est le point’?

The point is that as much as the WNs are constantly pissing and moaning about ‘open borders’ and the danger that ‘unfettered’ immeeegrayshun poses to the safety and security of nation states, they do not practice those same protocols when it comes to the ‘open borders’ which they tolerate on their websites, message forums, and other avenues of ‘alternative media’ which are available for public viewing anywhere and at anytime, something which Judea, Inc obviously uses to her own advantage.

Long story short–Until people understand that it is quality and not quantity that wins in the end, then Gentiles will continue to suffer stinging defeats such as what just took place (as well as what is to come out of all of it) until the battle is all but over.

Oh, and by the way, as a final note–Just as we have warned here from the beginning that the ‘Trump is owned by Djooz’ types are doing more of the dirty work in furthering the enemy’s agenda against us than entire legions of goons from the ADL, JDL, JIDF, etc, perhaps now–given what Bower, an avowed ‘Trump is owned by Djooz’ acolyte has just done–that more people will see these ‘troothers’ for the obvious liability to all of us that they truly are.

Eleven people gathered for a baby naming service were shot to death and four police officers wounded after a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue; Garrett Tenney reports from Pittsburgh.

The alleged gunman in Saturday’s mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue spewed anti-Semitic posts on a social media platform where he claimed that Jews were “the enemy of white people,” according to a report.

Two hours before Robert Bowers, 46, allegedly burst into the Tree of Life Synagogue and opened fire during a Shabbat service, he posted on the chat site Gab.com about the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, the New York Times reported.

“HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in,” a message attributed to Bowers said.

HIAS, a Maryland-based nonprofit, helps refugees around the world and is guided by Jewish values, according to the organization.

In total, Bowers allegedly killed 11 people and wounded at least six, including four police officers. He was also wounded and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A criminal complaint said the 11 dead were eight men and three women, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Authorities did not immediately identify them.

Mark Hetfield, president and CEO of HIAS, told the Associated Press he wasn’t aware of Bowers “until this morning,” meaning after the shooting.

A U.S. attorney in Pennsylvania filed 29 federal charges against Bowers Saturday night, the Post-Gazette reported. The suspect also faces local charges, the report said.

The federal charges include 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death; 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence; four counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

“The actions of Robert Bowers represent the worst of humanity,” said Scott W. Brady, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania. “Please know that justice in this case will be swift and it will be severe.”

Gab.com promotes itself as a free-speech alternative to sites like Twitter, which some critics say monitors content too rigidly. Just recently, President Trump complained that Twitter had purged some of his followers.

Since the Bowers account launched on Gab in January, there have been frequent posts on the account about Jews, including conspiracy theories, according to reports by the New York Times and Associated Press.

One post read: “Open your eyes! It’s the filthy EVIL jews Bringing the Filthy EVIL Muslims into the Country!!”

Another featured a photo of a Nazi concentration camp used to cremate Jews. A caption read “Make Ovens 1488F Again.” The first two words refer to the white supremacist “14 Words” slogan and “88” stands for “Heil Hitler” because “H” is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

Other posts featured conspiracy theories about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews perished during World War II.

Other Bowers posts criticized President Trump, according to the reports. In one post, he called the president a “globalist, not a nationalist. There is no #MAGA as long as there is a [slur for Jews] infestation.”

A month ago, he posted photos of three handguns he called his “glock family,” Reuters reported.

Gab.com said in a statement that it suspended Bowers’ account after his name was mentioned on police radio chatter about the Pittsburgh shooting. It then backed up the content on the account and alerted the FBI, the company said.

“Gab unequivocally disavows and condemns all acts of terrorism and violence,” a statement read.

Gab’s founder and CEO posted that PayPal has banned the site from using its online payment service.

“The company is diligent in performing reviews and taking account actions. When a site is explicitly allowing the perpetuation of hate, violence or discriminatory intolerance, we take immediate and decisive action,” PayPal spokesman Justin Higgs said.

Police said Bowers had 21 guns registered in his name and was not known to law enforcement before the shooting. He is a registered voter with “no affiliation” in Allegheny County, Pa.

“For the record, I did not vote for him nor have I owned, worn or even touched a MAGA hat,” he once posted on social media, referring to President Trump.

The shooting follows a pattern of massacres in places of worship and comes days after mail bombs were sent to prominent Democrats. Florida resident Cesar Sayoc Jr. has been charged in connection with the explosive devices.

After the shooting, dozens of law enforcement officers descended on Bowers’ neighborhood, which is about a 25-minute drive from the synagogue.

One man who said he lived in the area for more than 15 years shook his head, noting that many immigrant families had recently moved in.

Another woman told the Times she had struggled to understand violent hate.

“I can’t believe it has spread out this far,” she said.