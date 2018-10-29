Donald Trump accused by Jewish massacre survivors of inciting ‘nationalist terror’ after 11 Jews killed in Pittsburgh synagogue

US President accused of ‘instigating his base’ and is slammed for calling himself a ‘nationalist’

A SURVIVOR of the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 Jewish people dead has accused the US President Donald Trump of inciting hate.

Barry Werber, 76, said after Saturday’s tragedy: “It’s part of his programme to instigate his base, and in many cases members of his base have the basest feelings in the world.

“He’s calling himself a nationalist, the last political group that I heard of calling themselves nationalists were Nazis.”

He also said he doesn’t want Trump to come to Pittsburgh.

He added: “I hope he doesn’t come. We have no use for him here.”

Werber hid in a supply closet with other worshipers when Robert Bowers opened fire on members of his congregation at the Tree of Life synagogue during the Sabbath prayer.

It comes as Jewish leaders have also accused Trump of inciting white nationalist terror.

In a letter addressed to Trump, 12 Jewish leaders from the group Bend the Arc accuse him of contributing to Saturday’s massacre.

The US President has said he wants to visit the Tree of Life synagogue where 11 people were murdered during the Sabbath prayer.

However, the community leaders said on Sunday he is not welcome in the city until he “fully denounce white nationalism”.

The letter reads: “For the past three years your words and your policies have emboldened a growing white nationalist movement.

“You yourself called the murderer evil, but yesterday’s violence is the direct culmination of your influence.”

Trump is also accused of deliberately undermining “the safety of people of color, Muslims, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.”

The letter adds: “Yesterday’s massacre is not the first act of terror you incited against a minority group in our country.

“President Trump, you are not welcome in Pittsburgh until you cease your assault on immigrants and refugees.”

Bend the Arc highlighted that the shooter was angry at the work of Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), the Jewish refugee service, for its efforts to resettle refugees and migrants.

The group reinforced that Trump had “spread lies and sowed fear about migrant families in Central America”, which they say invoked the shooter to murder 11 people and injure another six.

The letter concludes: “President Trump, you are not welcome in Pittsburgh until you commit yourself to compassionate, democratic policies that recognize the dignity of all of us.”

Bowers, who has been charged with murdering 11 people, slammed Donald Trump in a series of social media rants.

The 46-year-old said he would “never touch a MAGA hat” and never voted for the US President.

He added on Gab, an alternative for Twitter that is popular with white supremacists: “For the record, I did not vote for him nor have I owned, wore or even touch a maga [Make America Great Again] hat.”

The shooter also posted anti-Semitic rants on social media about the “infestation of Jews”, according to The Sunday Times.

The alleged shooter also posted anti-Trump rants on social media

Witnesses say the gunman burst into the building carrying three handguns and an AR-15 rifle – a firearm which has become synonymous with US shootings.

According to reports, Bowers’s social media account was filled with white supremacist symbolism and disturbing anti-Semitic rhetoric including rants against the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.

He said the group were bringing “invaders in that kill our people” and posted the chilling message “I’m going in” an hour before unleashing terror on the Tree of Life Synagogue.

He wrote: “I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

Bowers also posted anti-Trump statements online claiming there was no ‘MAGA’ when there was a Jewish “infestation” in the country – referring to the slogan Make American Great Again.

He called the US President “a puppet for Jewish interests” while also posting a picture of three handguns along with the caption “my Glock family” in reference to the name of the firearms manufacturer.

He allegedly opened fire on worshipers at the Tree of Life Synagogue while shouting “all Jews must die” shortly before 10am local time.

Federal prosecutors have charged the suspected gunman in a massacre that killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue with 29 charges, including using a firearm to commit murder and hate crimes.

Six people were injured during the massacre which has prompted Trump to claim that the house of worship should have had armed guards.

The synagogue was busy on Saturday morning with Sabbath services and a baby naming ceremony taking place.

After entering the synagogue, the shooter opened fire on the main floor of the building before moving downstairs.

He then reportedly fired shots at a congregation in the basement.

Bowers posted sick anti-Jewish messages on social network Gab which is known for its uncensored content

Following the massacre, the 46-year-old was said to have been confronted by two police officers as he left the building.

Both of those cops were injured by shots fired by the killer who fled to a nearby office building where he exchanged fire with a SWAT team.

After he injured another two armed officers, the shooter sustained at least one gunshot wound and surrendered, according to reports.

The terrifying incident, from when the gunman entered the synagogue to when he was apprehended, lasted only 20 minutes.

Trump, pictured with a leading rabbi at an event in Indianapolis today, said the synagogue should have had armed guards

The massacre has shocked the town which is known for its large Jewish community

During an interview after the shooting Trump said the attack had “little to do” with gun laws and the attacker should pay a high price.

He said: “This was a case where if they had an armed guard inside they might have been able to stop him immediately.”

Trump added that if there has been armed security then “maybe there might have been nobody killed except for him.”

Having an armed guard at every synagogue in the country was an option, he said.