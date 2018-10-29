How They Do it–‘Judaism contains the remedy for the orgy of hatred in the world today’

ed note–yes, yes, we know. People are sick of hearing it, but since very few (if any) are saying it, then it is simply something that has to be repeated, over, and over, and over again, if for no other reason than so that at the end of this ordeal, it will be remembered by at least a handful who were paying attention that indeed, the subject was broached.

Judaism, as it has ALWAYS existed, long before the Khazars, long before the Talmud, long before the Zohar and the Kaballah, long before Theodore Herzl’s ‘The Jewish State’ and long before Hitler and his ‘Mein Kampf’, Long before Hamas and Hezbollah, before Mel Gibson and Bishop Richard WIlliamson, as well as the Romans, Greeks, Persians, Egyptians, Babylonians, etc and all the other ‘Anti-Shemites’ who came along and put their own particular signature towards dealing with the ‘JP’ in their own particular way, long before ANY of the aforementioned, there was the belief, teachings, adherence and practical application of those words appearing in the pic at top, along with many, many, many others of similar spice, species, and specification.

Like a thorn that pierces the skin, draws blood and which acts as an irritant, Judaism has elicited the same reaction amongst all peoples where it has dwelt for thousands and thousands of years, and most importantly–it always will. Fire will always be hot, water will always be wet, ice will always be cold, and thus, Judaism–by whatever name it may call itself–will always produce the same autonomic, allergic reaction amongst Gentiles.

Now, can we account for just what our unesteemed Hebraic author is trying to achieve in this piece? Does he really believe this or is he just engaging in the typically Judaic practice of ‘by way of deception, we shall make war’?

No one can say for sure. A mind not grounded in reality is capable of believing anything, and as experience has shown, the Jews as a group have never shied away from coming up with whoppers that have defied all known norms of reality.

What we can say for sure however is as follows–

No one–not the Christians, not the Muslims, and certainly not the Jews–no one is willing to engage in the rational thought process necessary in dealing with what the root of the ‘Jewish problem’ truly is. Christians embrace the Old Testament and all its BLATANT statements commanding the mass murder and genocide of non-Hebrews/Israelites/Jews–a small sample of which appears in the pic above. The Muslims (to their credit) don’t believe that the authentic Torah or Old Testament contains any of these things, but yet, refuse as well to address the fact that it is indeed these teachings–as ‘unauthentic’ as they may be–contained in the Torah which act as the fuel for all the fire that is engulfing the world today.

Everyone wants to side-step this issue in the same way that a chain smoker will blame anything and everything other than his/her tobacco sticks on their emphysema and poor health.

Perhaps it was American writer Henry David Thoreau who said it best–

‘There are a thousand hacking at the branches of evil while only one who is striking at the root.’

Or perhaps what our unesteemed Hebraic author is referencing in coded language vis a vis Judaism ‘containing the remedy’ for the ‘orgy of hatred’ in the world today is precisely what is contained in those words in the pic above–The total annihilation of all non-Jews on earth and thus, the end of ‘anti-Shemitism’.

Times of Israel

Visiting America for the first time, in the 1980s, in my 20s, I was stunned and hugely appreciative. As a Jew who had grown up in England, I marveled that here, in the United States, I didn’t sense that people, upon hearing my name, were noting and registering, negatively, “ah, Jewish.” I’d grown up with that undertone of anti-Semitism in the Britain of the 1970s and early 1980s, and in America, it didn’t seem to exist.

In a Britain where the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn might well form the next government, the anti-Semitic undertone is now an overtone. Many British Jews feel vulnerable, targeted, deterred from publicly identifying with the Jewish homeland. Corbyn, just weeks ago, it will be recalled, wanted his party to declare that it is just fine, and not at all anti-Semitic, to assert that Israel is a racist endeavor.

But for all the growing hostility facing the quarter-million-plus Jews in England, the six million in the United States are, all too plainly, in greater immediate danger.

A tidal wave of hatred has risen and, with Saturday’s massacre of Jews at prayer in Pittsburgh — middle-aged and elderly women and men, slaughtered in a synagogue — vicious hostility is now manifested in mass killing.

There will always be extremists; in the climate of today’s America, they feel emboldened by Trump. And in today’s America, unlike the UK, obtaining the weaponry to turn dark thoughts into murderous action is straightforward.

Today’s America, unrecognizable from a few years ago, is polarized and shrill, increasingly intolerant, much of it engaged in an orgy of hatred on social media — an online factory of extremism.

Judaism, at its heart, contains the remedy: “What is hateful to you, do not do to others,” as Hillel summarized it. “Love your neighbor as yourself,” Leviticus commands and Rabbi Akiva describes as a basic principle. Follow that, and nobody dies at prayer in Pittsburgh, or anywhere else.

Watching from Israel as the Pittsburgh community grapples with the shattering impact of what is being described as the worst act of anti-Semitic violence in US history, we mourn and we worry. We worry that this safe refuge of ours — where our norm is to be beloved by some but also widely loathed and misrepresented and violently attacked; where we too are not immune to murderous intolerance; where, crucially, we are responsible, stand or fall, for our own defense — might become a necessary haven for American Jews. We’d welcome a wave of aliya by choice; heaven forbid a wave of aliya by necessity.

One terrible shooting spree does not spell the end of America’s extraordinarily tolerant climate for Jewish people. But it will mark the beginning of the end if that vital Jewish value of loving thy neighbor as thyself does not reassert itself. The beginning of the end not only for America’s Jews, but also for the wonder that is America.

The Jewish people has survived because the divine precept at the core of our faith is essential for all. Jews, and others, are being targeted in America because that core precept is being forgotten.

This may sound simplistic. It is basic humanity.