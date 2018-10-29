Trump, the Jews and anti-Semitism: A Dangerous Double Game

‘I am the least anti-Semitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life,’ the U.S. president declared one month after not mentioning Jews while marking Holocaust Remembrance Day

ed note–It’s time, once again ladies and Gentile-men to talk about a few elephants in the room here that–based upon the various discussions taking place out there right now–few (if any) feel are of obvious importance that warrant examination and discussion.

1. The CENTRAL figure being targeted for blame, vitriol, innuendo and screeching in the aftermath of the Sin-a-Gog shooting is not as much the shooter himself, Robert Bowers, but rather–

…drum role please–

Donald J. Trump. President of the United States of America.

On virtually every mainstream media outlet (save Fox and Breitbart) the various commentators have all but suggested that Trump recruited, trained, and set Bowers loose to do what he did.

Now, this is important all on its own, and for the simple reason that it flies directly in the face, 180 degrees in fact, with the dogmatic assertions put forth by various ‘experts’ in the 9/11 trooth muuvmnt that Trump is the favored son of Judea and who has enjoyed nothing but green lights, red carpets and open doors since (before) announcing his candidacy for POTUS.

Now, some would say, ‘So what? BFD. Let people have their opinions on things and even if those opinions are rooted in unreality and cannot be supported by any fact’.

That would certainly be the case were all of this just an intellectual/academic exercise like something taking place between 3 or 4 old drunks in a bar debating Area 51, but it isn’t that. The future of not just the United States, but indeed the entire world–and more specifically, the question as to whether or not our barely-breathing world is plunged into total war as part and parcel of the revenge plan which Judea, Inc began fashioning 2,000 years ago–is up for grabs, and given the fact that this question–yea or nay–is being fought out right now in the political realm means that EVERY SINGLE VOICE out there contributes to this balancing act, even if only in the smallest of degrees.

Notice, the ‘Jews’ whom so many experts claim just LOOOVE Trump are not rushing to his defense on this. They are either the primary arsonists bringing extra wood and gasoline to the fire or else are sitting passively by and watching everything as it progresses, which brings us to the next elephant in the room–

2. Trump’s ‘Ultimate Peace Deal’.

All can rest assured that this latest event vis a vis the shooting spree at the Sin-a-Gog will NOT be allowed to pass without all ‘interested parties’ squeezing it for all its worth in furthering Israel’s plans, and not just in the typical fashion where Djooish State (otherwise known by its acronym ‘DJS’) conjures up Gentile sympathy for what was in effect a ‘mini-Holocaust’ of sorts, to say nothing of the shrill screeching that is already taking place advocating for (DEMANDING) new ‘hate speech’ laws aimed at protecting God’s chosen people.

No, all can bet, just as sure as s*** that this event will be used as PF evidence that Trump ‘does not have Israel’s back’ and therefore has no business pushing forth any ‘peace deal’ that creates/empowers a ‘Palestinian state’ in the Middle East and that, in the interests of ‘Never Again’, Jews simply cannot put their safety and well being into the hands of a man who can’t even protect Jews in his own country, so why should he be believed/trusted to protect Jews in the Middle East, considered the most dangerous place in the world for them?

As we like to say here often, ‘Wait for it, watch for it, because it is coming.’

And finally, elephant #3–

White Nationalism and the manner by which it is now without any shred of doubt as much a plaything and useful tool in furthering the narrative which Judea, Inc needs if she is to realize her geo-political agenda every bit as much as its counterpart in ‘the East’, Islamic ‘extremism’. How many more Robert Bowers, Dylan Roofs, Andrew Anglins, Charlottesvilles, etc, etc, etc, need to ‘pop up’ before all those making up ‘duh muuvmnt’ come to grips with the fact that this particular ‘neighborhood’ of disgruntled and disenfranchised individuals are an inherent liability to our collective interests in getting the vampire’s fangs off of our neck? As they have demonstrated time and time again and as they continue to demonstrate on a daily basis on their websites, in their chat rooms and forums, etc, (to say nothing of disasters such as what just took place in Pittsburgh) they possess not the slightest index of skill or competence vis a vis fighting and winning the ‘political’ game where public perception speaks with the same authority as a jury handing down a guilty verdict that results in either a jail term or a short, bumpy, and exciting ride on ‘old sparky’. Like the kid who really wants to be on ‘the team’ but who is fat, slow, lazy, stupid, fumbles the ball and contributes more to the opposing side winning game after game after game than to his own team, likewise, those amongst us who just can’t seem to wrap their heads around the notion that winning is not just based upon luck but skill, competence, and intelligence need to be jettisoned from said team before the season ends and if any of us truly entertain any hopes of tasting the fruits of winning at least one, miserable game.

Haaretz

U.S. President Donald Trump has long been dogged by accusations that he stokes anti-Semitism both by the language and references he uses and by hiring and embracing figures who actively promote a hyper-nationalist, racist and discriminatory agenda for the United States. This accusation took on a whole new relevance in the wake of the attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday, in which a white nationalist killed 11 congregants during a baby naming ceremony.

Trump closed his winning 2016 presidential campaign with an ad that many observers slammed as blatantly anti-Semitic. In his first month in office Trump again sparked scandal when the White House left out any mention of Jews while marking Holocuast Remembrance Day. After topping off a campaign littered with dozens of such incidents, the accusations surrounding Trump and anti-Semitism reached a boiling point at his first solo press conference in February 2017, where, responding to a question about recent threats to Jewish centers across the country and rising anti-Semitism, Trump declared, “I am the least anti-Semitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life.”

The day before that press conference, Trump hosted a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu where he was also pressed to address rising anti-Semitism in America. Trump answered, “As far as people – Jewish people – so many friends, a daughter, a son-in-law, and three beautiful grandchildren. I think that you’re going to see a lot different United States of America over the next three, four, or eight years. I think a lot of good things are happening, and you’re going to see a lot of love. You’re going to see a lot of love. OK? Thank you.”

After Trump responded, Netanyahu came to his aide saying,“I think we can put that to rest,” despite the fact that Trump never used the word “anti-Semitism.” Trump’s daughter Ivanka is a convert to Judaism and married into an Orthodox Jewish family.

In the campaign ad that Trump released back on November 5th, 2016, four villains are blamed for the problems the everyday American is facing – which Trump promised to fix as apart of his “make America great again” pitch for the presidency. Those villains were Hillary Clinton, George Soros (financier and philanthropist), Janet Yellen (then Fed Chair) and Lloyd Blankfein (Goldman Sachs CEO). Three out of the four are Jewish.

As Soros and Yellen come onto the screen in the ad, the narrator says, “The establishment has trillions of dollars at stake in this election. For those who control the levers of power in Washington and for the global special interests. They partner with these people who don’t have your good in mind.”

Donald Trump’s Argument For America

In August 2017, Trump stunned the nation when he declared that “both sides” were culpable for violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which claimed the life of a counterprotester. A torchlit march that preceded the day of violence featured white supremacists chanting “Jews will not replace us.”

Trump later clarified his original remarks and openly condemned the white nationalists. However, veteran journalist Bob Woodward wrote in his recent book “Fear,” that Trump felt, “That was the biggest f****** mistake I’ve made. You never make those concessions. You never apologize. I didn’t do anything wrong in the first place. Why look weak?”

The book put Bob Woodward in the Trump family’s crosshairs and resulted in an additional anti-Semitism scandal for the Trump clan when Eric Trump, the president’s youngest son, said of some of the claims in the book, that “It’ll mean you sell three extra books, you make three extra shekels.” Using the word “shekel” is a long-standing anti-Semitic trope going back to Judas’ betrayal of Jesus in the New Testament.

Jewish journalist Julia Ioffe’s April 27 profile of Melania Trump in GQ irked the first lady enough that she tweeted criticism of it calling it, “another example of the dishonest media and their disingenuous reporting” and that Ioffe had “provoked” the deluge of anti-Semitic hate online that followed the publication of the profile, including from the neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, which urged its followers to “go ahead and send her [Ioffe] a tweet and let her know what you think of her dirty kike trickery.”

Jews funding immigration

Last week both Soros and Clinton were sent bombs in the mail by a Trump supporter who targeted almost a dozen Democrats and CNN – the news network Trump often singles out as “fake news” and as an “enemy of the people.”

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, who invited a Holocaust denier to this year’s State of the Union address, posted a video on Twitter this month which shows people in Guatemala being handed money. Gaetz, without citing evidence, suggested in the Tweet that Soros was funding a migrant caravan headed towards the U.S. He wrote on Twitter, “BREAKING: Footage in Honduras giving cash 2 women & children 2 join the caravan & storm the US border @ election time. Soros? US-backed NGOs? Time to investigate the source!”

Trump tweeted the exact same video a day later, writing, “Can you believe this, and what Democrats are allowing to be done to our Country?”

The gunman in Pittsburgh, Robert Bowers, who yelled “All Jews must die” before opening fire, made anti-Semitic comments online and expressed anger at a Jewish group which helped refugees.

Bowers wrote on an alt-right social media platform, that “HIAS likes to bring invaders that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics. I’m going in.”

HIAS is an American nonprofit organization that provides humanitarian aid and assistance to refugees. Another post from Bowers that apparently referred to HIAS read, “Open you Eyes! It’s the filthy evil jews Bringing the Filthy evil Muslims into the Country!!” Bower’s massacre of worshippers is the deadliest attack on a Jewish community in American history and his motive as of now appears to be a white supremacist driven hate of Jews and his belief that the Jewish community aids refugees and immigrants entering the U.S.

Bower’s summed this up in post he made weeks before the shooting, “There is no #maga as long as there is a kike infestation.”

Ungrateful

In December 2015, Trump again waded into anti-Semitic waters when he said in a speech addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), “You’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money,” adding, “Is there anyone in this room who doesn’t negotiate deals? Probably more than any room I’ve ever spoken.”

However, despite his claim at the RJC that he is above transactional politics, Trump in September of this year seemed to complain that the U.S. Jewish community was not more grateful after Trump moved the U.S. Embassy, in a ceremony which included Pastor Robert Jeffress who believes “Jews are going to hell,” from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May.

A report from the Jewish People Policy Institute, a Jerusalem-based think tank, in September quoted a White House official who claimed the move should have generated praise from within the Jewish community, but that Trump is treated unfairly.

“We can take justified criticism, but if Obama had transferred the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, the American Jewish community would have been united in applauding him!” the official said.

Earlier this month, Mark Mellman, who once ran Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid campaign in 2015, published a poll with the Jewish Electorate Institute that found roughly seventy-five percent of Jewish Americans plan to vote for the Democrats in the midterm elections, with only a quarter voting Republican.

Additionally, Fifty-six percent polled said they disapprove of the embassy move, while only 44 percent said they approved.

Growing anti-Semitism

A new report released Friday by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found far-right extremists have increased an intimidating wave of anti-Semitic harassment against Jewish journalists, political candidates and others public figures of next month’s U.S. midterm elections.

ADL researchers analyzed more than 7.5 million Twitter messages from Aug. 31 to Sept. 17 and found nearly 30 percent of the accounts repeatedly tweeting derogatory terms about Jews appeared to be automated “bots.”

The study also found a “surprising” abundance of tweets referencing “QAnon,” a right-wing conspiracy theory that started on an online message board and has been spread by Trump supporters.

“There are strong anti-Semitic undertones, as followers decry George Soros and the Rothschild family as puppeteers,” researchers wrote.

Trump, who has been pushing his “America first,” anti-globalist message since announcing his campaign in 2015, took the unprecedented step last Monday of outright declaring, “I am a nationalist.”

“A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly, not caring about our country so much. And you know what? We can’t have that,” Trump said at a rally in Houston.

“You know, they have a word – it’s sort of became old-fashioned – it’s called a nationalist. And I say, really, we’re not supposed to use that word. You know what I am? I’m a nationalist, okay? I’m a nationalist. Nationalist. Nothing wrong. Use that word. Use that word.”

Trump’s rhetoric helped him win in 2016 by whipping up his base and energizing voters. His rallies have become a central feature of his presidency and while he may say he is “the least anti-Semitic” and “least racist person” ever – his rhetoric has reshaped the Republican Party and deeply divided Americans.

From Virginia to California, the Republican Party has an unprecedented amount of white supremacists and Neo-Nazis on the ballot this year. The GOP has actively worked to both distance and remove some of these candidates off the ballot in some cases, while unhappily accepting them in others.

In Virginia, Republican Corey Stewart is running for the U.S. Senate as a self-described neo-Confederate, championing a “take back our heritage” platform. In Illinois, Arthur Jones, a candidate for the state’s 3rd Congressional district boasts of his membership in the American Nazi Party. Anti-Semitic GOP candidate, John Fitzgerald, made it through his open primary and will appear on the ballot in California’s 11th Congressional District. Fitzgerald’s campaign has urged to “end the Jewish takeover of America.”